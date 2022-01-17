NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMI Performance Incentives, a global leader in B2B incentive solutions, is pleased to announce it won a second award in 2021 for the Reward Zone incentive program in partnership with Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions.
The award, given by the Incentive Awards based out of London, UK, was in the category of "Best Reward & Recognition Program." The program, designed by HMI Performance Incentives on behalf of its client, Wesco, helps to centralize the client's vendor and company sales program incentives, allowing them to manage hundreds of incentive campaigns, drive strong engagement with sales employees regionally and nationally, and have visibility to clear and enhanced reporting.
"For the Reward Zone to win two awards in one year is an amazing achievement for Wesco and HMI. This program is a testament to the great work that HMI's employees do every day," said Kiwon Chang, CEO of HMI Performance Incentives. "We at HMI are honored to work alongside Wesco and look forward to creating more award-winning programs, campaigns, and promotions in the future."
"We are honored to receive a second award that reflects the excellence of our Reward Zone incentive program. With strong employee engagement and global implementation, this program allows Wesco to drive supplier advocacy and profitable growth," said Ted Dosch, Executive Vice President – Strategy and Chief Transformation Officer at Wesco.
###
About HMI Performance Incentives
People are an organization's most important asset. Using data and behavior-driven methodologies, strategic design, creativity, and empathy, every company can achieve their growth and profit goals through a comprehensive incentive loyalty strategy. Founded in 1980 in Cambridge, MA, HMI Performance Incentives is a global leader in designing and managing incentive loyalty solutions.
About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. A FORTUNE 500® company employing approximately 18,000 people, Wesco is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco generated pro forma 2020 annual sales of more than $16 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Our unique skills, experience and insights enable us to work smarter and build innovative solutions that move our customers forward. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.
Media Contact
Agnes Fotino, HMI Performance Incentives, +1 781-440-0449 Ext: 264, marketing@hmiaward.com
SOURCE HMI Performance Incentives