LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HML investments, a hard money lender of great renown and 20+ years experience celebrates its first steps into the new financial age as they accept the world's first hard money loan to be paid for in Ethereum. (Ethereum being a non-deflationary form of digital currency otherwise known as cryptocurrency). This first of its kind financial transaction marks a milestone for borrowers and lenders alike opening up an entire market share of possibilities by allowing younger generations of crypto millionaires to transfer their digital wealth into hard assets while simultaneously stimulating the market with new development.
As of Nov 8, 2021 HML investments has begun accepting both Bitcoin & Ethereum as a form of payment, but what does this mean for the future of hard money lending and how will it affect the broader market as a whole? CEO Yanni Raz and Executive VP J. Cash believe they know. "The game is changing, money is evolving, and the real estate market is getting more complex, it's only a matter of time before crypto currency transactions become the norm." ~ Yanni
"As more and more companies start accepting crypto as payment its value will continue to increase making coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum an even harder asset than the real estate they are being traded for." ~ J. Cash
The decision to accept crypto as payment was a no brainer for hard money magnate Yanni Raz, the real challenge will come from getting the word out to potential investors and letting them know that their Bitcoin & Ethereum can now be used to generate fund deals.
