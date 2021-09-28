MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the U.S continues to experience a significant uptick in overdoses related to the misuse of prescription and illicit stimulants, HMP Global, the leader in healthcare events and education, today announced that the fourth annual Cocaine, Meth & Stimulant Summit (STIM) will take place online October 14-16, 2021 via the company's proprietary VRTX event platform. The event will feature a roster of experts who possess a deep understanding of approaches and strategies to directly address this growing national epidemic.
According to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred during the 12-month period from June 2019 to May 2020, with a sharp increase in those involving stimulants. Currently in the United States, there are 2.2 million users of cocaine and 6 million Americans misusing prescription stimulants. There are currently no FDA-approved medications available to treat stimulant use disorder.
The annual Summit, designed to cater to an array of professionals - including physicians, nurses, psychologists, and law enforcement personnel who are directly involved with addressing this epidemic - features both a clinical track and a law enforcement and public safety track.
Slated to present at the Summit are the following experts:
- Sam Quinones, former LA Times journalist and author of Dreamland as well as the forthcoming The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Age of Fentanyl and Meth, will deliver the Keynote Address entitled, "How an Opioid Epidemic Became a Meth Epidemic, Too" on Friday, October 15 at 10:00 am EDT.
- Nora Volkow, MD, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), will present "Researching Treatments for Stimulant Use Disorder—Insight from the National Institute on Drug Abuse" on Thursday, October 14 at 4:30 pm EDT.
- John L. Eadie, MPA, of the Public Health and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Project; National Emerging Threats Initiative will present "The National Stimulant Use Landscape: Reviewing Data and Trends" on Thursday, October 14 at 10:00 am EDT.
"As the stimulant epidemic continues to rage nationwide, the need for education, awareness, and progress is critical," said John L. Eadie, Public Health and PDMP Project Coordinator, National Emerging Threats Initiative in Rensselaer, New York. "The Stimulant Summit demonstrates a collaborative effort of clinical, law enforcement, and public health professionals who will provide attendees with the most up-to-date insight regarding how to best address this widespread issue."
Attendees can earn 15 credits live and 25 credits on-demand. The Summit is supported by organizations including the National Safety Council and the Public Health and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Project; National Emerging Threats Initiative, A National HIDTA Initiative.
For more information, visit stimulantsummit.com. For media inquiries, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
Media Contact
Kelly McCurdy, HMP Global, 610-560-0500, pr@hmpglobal.com
SOURCE HMP Global