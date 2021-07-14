MALVERN, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its continued mission to connect the global healthcare community with clinically relevant information and education that improves patient care, HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, has announced the relaunch of ePlasty, the preeminent peer-reviewed digital journal dedicated to advancing medical and scientific knowledge in plastic and reconstructive surgery, surgical wound healing, vascular surgery, tissue repair, and more. The journal was acquired by the company in February.
In conjunction with the recent launch of the HMP Global Learning Network, a vast information platform designed to serve as the most comprehensive source of clinical insight and knowledge for the global healthcare community, the reintroduction of ePlasty will bolster the journal's position as an essential educational resource to advance medical and scientific knowledge within the fields of surgery and surgical wound care. The content, that includes peer-reviewed, original research, clinical reviews, and case studies, will be supplied by a range of multidisciplinary experts and be driven by an editorial mission and continuous emphasis on improving patient care.
Serving as ePlasty Editors-in-Chief are:
- Mark S. Granick, MD, FACS; Professor of Plastic Surgery Department of Surgery Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; Medical Director, University Hospital Wound Center Newark, NJ
- Stephen M. Milner, MBBS, BDS, DSc (Hon), FRCS (Ed), FACS; Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, (Retired), Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Director (Retired), Johns Hopkins Burn Center, Baltimore, MD
The Editorial Advisory Board for ePlasty comprises a distinguished array of experts within the field of surgery:
- Oscar Alvarez, PhD; Adjunct Professor Department of Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ
- Abigail E. Chaffin, MD, FACS, CWSP, FAPWCA; Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Program Director, Tulane/Ochsner Plastic Surgery Residency Program; Henderson Chair in Surgery at Tulane University, New Orleans, LA
- Windy Cole, DPM, CWSP; Adjunct Professor of Wound Care and Director of Wound Care Research at Kent State University, Independence, OH
- Alfredo C. Cordova, MD, FACS; Assistant Professor of Surgery, Associate Director Burn Center at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH
- Kevin Gerold, DO, JD, MEd, FCCM, FCCP; Chief of Surgical Intensive Care Division, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center; Director of Critical Care at Johns Hopkins Burn Center, Baltimore, MD
- Jordan N. Halsey, MD; Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at University of South Florida College of Medicine, St. Petersburg, FL
- Joon Pio Hong, MD, PhD, MBA; Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Asan Medical Center University of Ulsan, Seoul, South Korea
- Ian C. Hoppe, MD; Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery Children's of Mississippi, The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
- Dennis P. Orgill, MD, PhD; Division of Plastic Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Michael M. Vosbikian, MD, FAAOS; Residency Program Director, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Rutgers University-New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ
"We are delighted to begin our affiliation with HMP Global given its phenomenal reputation as a healthcare information leader and its vast worldwide audience," said Dr. Granick. "The company's capabilities and reach will allow us to expand our content offerings to include video lectures, technical procedures, and clinical demonstrations, all to enhance the educational scope of the journal."
"Since its inception in 2001 as one of the first open access medical journals, ePlasty has evolved to engage with today's global audience," added Dr. Milner. "As we embark on this new venture, we look forward to bolstering this international presence as we continuously offer the highest quality of peer-reviewed content within the surgical community."
Author submissions are currently being accepted at editorialmanager.com/eplasty. For additional information about manuscript submissions, please contact eplastyeditor@hmpglobal.com.
For more information, visit eplasty.com.
