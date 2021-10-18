ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB announced that chairman and CEO Rob Slimp, PE, is a 2021 inductee into the Louisiana State University College of Engineering Hall of Distinction. The honor was announced Oct. 15 in a ceremony at LSU.
In 1979, the College of Engineering established the Hall of Distinction to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the engineering profession. Criteria for election include distinguished professional achievement, dedicated service to engineering, and outstanding humanitarian activities.
"It is an honor to be recognized by my alma mater and join the prestigious LSU College of Engineering Hall of Distinction," said Slimp. "As I look back on my career, I'm proud of many accomplishments. But one that brings greatest pride is establishing a foundation with my wife, Shelly, to bring more women and minority engineers into the industry. My hope is that many of the young people we've helped through the foundation will one day join me in the Hall of Distinction."
Established in 2018, the Rob and Shelly Slimp Foundation provides scholarships to qualifying female and minority LSU students who plan to enter the civil engineering field.
As chairman and CEO of HNTB Corporation, Slimp oversees and directs the employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm's strategic direction and leads more than 5,000 multidiscipline professionals in more than 70 offices across the United States.
Since joining HNTB in 2005, Slimp has held executive-level positions of increasing responsibility with HNTB at the local, regional and national levels. He joined HNTB as the firm's office leader in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. He then was promoted to serve as president of the firm's Northeast and Southeast divisions, where he led multidisciplinary staff in more than 30 offices.
Since becoming CEO in 2013, the firm's positive growth trajectory accelerated with gross revenue increasing 73 percent in that timeframe. HNTB consistently ranks in the top 20 in the listing of the top 500 design firms by Engineering News-Record, the industry's leading trade publication.
