MILWAUKEE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milwaukee based advertising agency, Hoffman York, has been named a winner in the Milwaukee Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the third year in a row in the 'Medium' business category. This year's program drew more than 150 nominations from Milwaukee area companies ranging in employee size from 'Micro' to 'Extra Large'. Results were determined by online employee surveys prepared and managed by program partner, Quantum Workplace.
Employee scores were measured on how favorably they responded to questions in core areas including personal engagement, communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness, job satisfaction, etc. The Milwaukee Business Journal selected winners based on the highest scores in each size category.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for the third year in a row" said CEO of Hoffman York, Troy Peterson, "Our incredible employees are what set us apart from other agencies, and the fact that they feel valued and heard, even in the wake of the pandemic and working from home, says a lot".
Hoffman York continues to work virtually, with some in office days each week and encourages comradery through virtual events and monthly team meetings where employees are updated on agency business and work is shared and celebrated. "We are happy to allow our employees the safety and flexibility of a hybrid work schedule, but we can't wait for the day when we can gather for an all company lunch or in-person happy hour", said Peterson.
About Hoffman York
Hoffman York is one of the nation's top independent advertising and marketing communications agencies. Headquartered in Milwaukee, the agency offers a full suite of award-winning services, including creative, content, digital strategy, design and development; paid media planning, buying, analytics and in-house trade desk; as well as earned and social media, research, analytics and more. To learn more about Hoffman York visit hoffmanyork.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
