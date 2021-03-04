First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $324.8 million, an increase of 10.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was at 36.1%, compared to 36.9% for the comparable prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $53.0 million, a decrease of 17.1% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.87, a decrease of 17.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $55.0 million for the current period.
  • DSO of 163 days, compared to 168 days for the comparable prior year period.
  • Inventory turnover days of 41 days, compared to 42 days for the comparable prior year period.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $195.3 million, an increase of 14.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was at 37.7%, compared to 36.3% for the comparable prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $32.2 million, a decrease of 5.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.53, a decrease of 5.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $33.4 million for the current quarter.
  • DSO of 142 days, compared to 137 days for the comparable prior year period.
  • Inventory turnover days of 40 days, compared to 39 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

The Industrial Automation ("IA") business finished the second quarter with revenue and new contracts at $92.9 million and $71.4 million, achieving 34.1% and 2.7% YOY growth, respectively. For the first half of the fiscal year, IA revenue and contract grew 30.5% and 18.1% YOY, respectively.

  • In power sector, we maintained our market position. Highlights of the quarter include:
    • Won a bid for 1*600MW power units DCS replacement project, and the bid for 2*600MW power units DCS replacement project for two high profile clients. Both clients are switching from an overseas solution to a domestic solution for these two projects, and we expect these recent wins to be indications of further cooperation of this kind in the future
  • In chemical and petro-chemical sector, we continued penetrating into different verticals by winning key projects and solid execution. In addition, we are building our extensive capacity through our R&D efforts and collaboration with external parties along the value chain. With our consistent high-quality project delivery, we are recognized as a market leader by our clients and continued to enhance our reputation within the industry.
  • Sector highlights of the past quarter include:
    • Launching our new versatile I/O solution, specifically designed for clients in the chemical and petro-chemical sector with sizable production sites. Our solution aims to optimize the signal transmission section of the entire control solution in the field, and will lead to increased transmission reliability, as well as a substantial reduction in cable consumption and the space required for equipment cabinet layout. Petro-chemical clients will gain increased delivery efficiency and benefit from reduced project costs. We expect our solution to drive further penetration in the sector
    • Won the bid for DCS+ESD (emergency shutdown device) solution for a gas field platform project. The largest platform project for the Company to date in terms of contract value and SIS control points, demonstrating meaningful progress for Hollysys in this vertical.
    • Signed a comprehensive control solution contract with a client on its phenolic resin project. The contract covers both basic and advanced control solutions and the first time the Company has applied its solution to this specific chemical process, marking another breakthrough for the Company in the fine chemical vertical
    • Successfully delivered our DCS+GDS+SIS solution for a client on its oil refining capacity expansion project. The client's production capacity is expected to increase to 10 million tons/year level and it is the first time this client has adopted a domestic control solution for an oil refining project with this level of production capacity
    • Successfully delivered an APC solution for a client on its organosilicone project. The value provided by our solution was greatly appreciated by the client. Our client has seen distinct improvement in terms of increase in the equipment self-control level, decrease in input consumption (steam, electricity, etc.) and an increase in production capacity, creating a substantial economic benefit
  • In aftersales service, we continued to leverage on our national service network to capture market opportunities from our existing client base, responding to various services and replacement demands in order to safeguard their production. Our consistent high-quality delivery continues to be well regarded. We successfully completed a DCS replacement and upgrade project for an existing client for its 5 million tons per year oil refining capacity. The project encompassed software/hardware upgrades, information security deployment, etc., delivering improved system performance and reliability.
  • In the smart factory business, we continue to actively engage potential clients through various marketing events, gaining an in-depth understanding of market demand. Hollysys continues to develop and improve its value creating solutions driving economic benefit and improved operational safety. Highlights of the past quarter include:
    • Established a cooperative relationship with a client from the chemical sector which the Company and the client aim to collaboratively promote future smart factory upgrades for other clients in the region
    • Won a smart factory contract for a client from the chemical sector for its organosilicone project. The project covers a comprehensive DCS + SIS + GDS + AMS + ODS control solution as well as the construction of an integrated data platform as the foundation for further digital upgrade initiatives.
    • Won a smart factory contract of an existing client from the power sector on its 2*1000MW power units. The project will cover control level solution such as smart control, equipment diagnosis, smart alarm, etc. and production management level solution.

Rail business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $81.3 million and $99.9 million, recording 3.1% YOY growth and 4.2% YOY decrease, respectively. For the first half of the fiscal year, Rail revenue and contract achieved 10.9% and 0.6% YOY decrease, respectively.

  • In high-speed rail ("HSR") sector, with the rail-road construction progress, we continued to sign new contracts, deliver on existing projects, maintaining our position in existing product lines and exploring opportunities in new market lines. We have also been devoting consistent R&D resources to key technologies with the intention of expanding our solution capabilities and to drive our future performance. Highlights of the quarter include:
    • Won the bid for 50 sets (out of the total package of 166 sets) of ATP for C3 (350km) China Standard High-speed train during the quarter
    • Completed the delivery of several projects where the Company provided on-ground solutions such as TCC (Train Control Center), RBC (Radio Block Center) and TSRS (Temporary Speed Restriction), etc., and our high quality engineering continues to be recognized by our clients. Some of the completed projects include Weifang-laixi high-speed railway, Taiyuan-Jiaozuo session of Zhengzhou-Taiyuan high-speed railway and Shaanxi session of the Xi 'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway, etc
    • Signed a regular speed track circuit contract for the Xingguo-Quanzhou railway Ninghua-Quanzhou session, the railway connects Jiangxi Province and Fujian Province. The contract marks another step forward for the Company in the regular speed track circuit market.
  • In subway sector, the Company provided several lines to which SCADA solution was put into operation in the quarter, including Phase 3 of Shenzhen Subway line 2, Phase 1 of Shenzhen Subway line 8 and line 2 of Hohhot Subway. Our role in those projects covered product provision, system integration and debugging, and our delivery quality continued to be trusted by our clients.
  • In aftersales business, we continued to strengthen local service network, to expand service solution and to develop technology-and-service-centered service for better differentiation. In HSR sector, we continued to respond to demand including advanced maintenance, system and software upgrade and part component sales, as well as total replacement. Our service capability continued to be highly recognized by our clients.
  • Following the breakthrough contract of smart highway solution in the previous quarter, we continued to get actively involved in marketing events for further market opportunities. Meanwhile, as an experienced and responsible player in the railway industry, we took part in the national initiatives on industry-education integration, and we jointly established Hollysys Institute of Railway Industry with a local vocational technical institute from Nanjing city this quarter. We expect to join hands with more railway transit schools in the future and, leveraging on our market experience, we hope to contribute more to the talent raising of the industry as well as deeper industry-education collaboration.

Mechanical and Electrical Solutions ("M&E") business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $21.2 million and $22.3 million, recording 3.8% YOY decrease and 86.7% YOY increase respectively. For the first half of the fiscal year, M&E revenue and contract achieved 11.1% YOY growth and 23.9% YOY decrease, respectively.

COVID-19 remains a challenge to M&E and overseas business. We will keep monitoring the impact on this sector and risk control remains to be the key focus.

Second Quarter and First Half Year Ended December 31, 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Summary



(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)















Three months ended



Six months ended





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

%

Change



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

%

Change



















Revenues

$

195,328

170,109

14.8%

$

324,795

293,338

10.7%

    Integrated solutions contracts revenue

$

142,468

129,675

9.9%

$

248,174

234,141

6.0%

    Products sales

$

8,458

6,539

29.3%

$

15,026

12,661

18.7%

    Service rendered

$

44,402

33,895

31.0%

$

61,595

46,536

32.4%

Cost of revenues

$

121,630

108,278

12.3%

$

207,520

185,049

12.1%

Gross profit

$

73,698

61,831

19.2%

$

117,275

108,289

8.3%

Total operating expenses

$

39,409

28,511

38.2%

$

61,964

51,803

19.6%

    Selling

$

10,260

10,392

(1.3)%

$

18,435

17,670

4.3%

    General and administrative

$

13,641

10,591

28.8%

$

23,819

21,184

12.4%

    Research and development

$

18,620

13,806

34.9%

$

28,601

22,748

25.7%

    VAT refunds and government subsidies

$

(3,112)

(6,278)

(50.4)%

$

(8,890)

(9,799)

(9.3)%

Income from operations

$

34,289

33,320

2.9%

$

55,311

56,486

(2.1)%

Other income, net

$

1,545

1,301

18.8%

$

2,774

3,327

(16.6)%

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

$

(3,345)

(59)

5981.8%

$

(5,668)

545

(1140.0)%

Gains on disposal of investments in an 

equity investee

$

-

-

-

$

-

5,763

(100)%

Share of net income of equity investees

$

2,768

1,997

38.6%

$

4,659

3,538

31.7%

Dividend income from equity security investments

$

3

1,145

(99.7)%

$

3

1,145

(99.7)%

Interest income

$

2,922

3,099

(5.7)%

$

6,720

6,128

(9.7)%

Interest expenses

$

(141)

(6)

2250.0%

$

(277)

(119)

132.8%

Income tax expenses

$

5,906

6,792

(13.0)%

$

10,666

13,001

(18.0)%

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

$

(71)

(151)

(53.0)%

$

(151)

(125)

20.8%

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

32,206

34,156

(5.7)%

$

53,006

63,937

(17.1)%

Non-GAAP basic EPS

$

0.53

0.56

(5.4)%

$

0.88

1.06

(17.0)%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.53

0.56

(5.4)%

$

0.87

1.06

(17.9)%



















Share-based compensation expenses

$

763

15

4986.7%

$

938

40

2247.5%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

79

75

5.3%

$

155

151

2.6%

GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

31,364

34,066

(7.9)%

$

51,913

63,746

(18.6)%

GAAP basic EPS

$

0.52

0.56

(7.1)%

$

0.86

1.05

(18.1)%

GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.51

0.56

(8.9)%

$

0.86

1.05

(18.1)%



















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



60,500,387

60,538,111

(0.1)%



60,498,431

60,504,151

0.0%

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



60,933,785

60,552,527

0.6%



60,693,633

60,517,798

0.3%

 

Operational Results Analysis for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Compared to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased from $170.1 million to $195.3 million, represented an increase of 14.8%. Broken down by revenue type, integrated contracts revenue increased by 9.9% to $142.5 million, products sales revenue increased by 29.3% to $8.5 million, and services revenue increased by 31.0% to $44.4 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)



























Three months ended December 31,



Six months ended December 31,







2020



2019



2020



2019







$

% to Total Revenue



$

% to Total Revenue



$

% to Total Revenue



$

% to Total Revenue



Industrial Automation



92,889

47.6%



69,291

40.7%



174,819

53.8%



133,927

45.6%



Rail Transportation Automation



81,269

41.6%



78,823

46.3%



109,965

33.9%



123,399

42.1%



Mechanical and Electrical Solution



21,170

10.8%



21,995

13.0%



40,011

12.3%



36,012

12.3%



Total



195,328

100.0%



170,109

100.0%



324,795

100.0%



293,338

100.0%







































 

Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 37.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 36.3% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 28.0%, 85.6% and 59.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 28.0%, 66.4% and 62.6% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 37.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 36.3% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 27.9%, 85.6% and 59.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 27.9%, 66.4% and 62.6% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, represented a decrease of $0.1 million or 1.3% compared to $10.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.3% and 6.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, represented an increase of $3.1 million or 28.8% compared to $10.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.0% and 6.2% for quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $14.4 million and $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, represented an increase of $4.8 million or 34.9% compared to $13.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 9.5% and 8.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $3.1 million for three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $6.3 million for the same period in the prior year, represented a $3.2 million or 50.4% decrease, which was primarily due to decrease of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $5.9 million and 15.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $6.8 million and 16.7% for comparable prior year period, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuated mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries are subject to different tax rates in various jurisdictions.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $32.2 million or $0.53 per diluted share based on 60.9 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 5.7% decrease from $34.2 million or $0.56 per share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $31.4 million or $0.51 per diluted share represented a decrease of 7.9% from $34.1 million or $0.56 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $193.6 million of new contracts for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $601.3 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:



New contracts achieved



Backlog



for the three months

 ended December 31, 2020



as of December 31, 2020



(In USD thousands)



% to Total Contract



(In USD thousands)

% to Total Backlog

Industrial Automation



71,351

36.8%



234,213

39.0%

Rail Transportation



99,879

51.7%



273,298

45.5%

Mechanical and Electrical Solutions



22,345

11.5%



93,745

15.5%

Total



193,575

100.0%



601,256

100.0%

















 

Cash Flow Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the total net cash inflow was $33.6 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $33.4 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was $0.4 million and mainly consisted of 2.8 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $35.9 million purchases of short-term investments, which were partially offset by $39.1 million of matured short-term investments The net cash used in financing activities was $12.1 million and mainly consisted of $12.1 million payment of dividends.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $356.9 million, $321.6 million, and $403.9 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 30, 2019, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, DSO was 142 days, as compared to 137 days for the comparable prior year period and 185 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 40 days, as compared to 39 days for the comparable prior year period and 58 days for the last quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm March 4, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am March 5, 2021 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 and business outlook.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)

 





Three months ended

December 31,



Six months ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Net revenues

















Integrated solutions contracts revenue

$

142,468

$

129,675

$

248,174

$

234,141

Products sales



8,458



6,539



15,026



12,661

Revenue from services



44,402



33,895



61,595



46,536

Total net revenues



195,328



170,109



324,795



293,338



















Costs of integrated solutions contracts



102,656



93,485



181,737



163,985

Cost of products sold



1,218



2,199



2,947



3,430

Costs of services rendered



17,835



12,669



22,991



17,785

Gross profit



73,619



61,756



117,120



108,138



















Operating expenses

















Selling



10,260



10,392



18,435



17,670

General and administrative



14,404



10,606



24,757



21,224

Research and development



18,620



13,806



28,601



22,748

VAT refunds and government subsidies



(3,112)



(6,278)



(8,890)



(9,799)

Total operating expenses



40,172



28,526



62,903



51,843

Income from operations



33,447



33,230



54,217



56,295



















Other income, net



1,545



1,301



2,774



3,327

Foreign exchange (loss) gain



(3,345)



(59)



(5,668)



545

Gains on disposal of investments in an equity investee



-



-



-



5,763

Share of net income of equity investees



2,768



1,997



4,659



3,538

Dividend income from equity security investments



3



1,145



3



1,145

Interest income



2,922



3,099



6,720



6,128

Interest expenses



(141)



(6)



(277)



(119)

Income before income taxes



37,199



40,707



62,428



76,622



















Income taxes expenses



5,906



6,792



10,666



13,001

Net income



31,293



33,915



51,762



63,621



















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(71)



(151)



(151)



(125)

Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

31,364

$

34,066

$

51,913

$

63,746



















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil















Translation adjustments



44,703



20,921



83,652



(13,253)

Comprehensive income



75,996



54,836



135,414



50,368



















Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(28)



977



52



951

Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

76,024

$

53,859

$

135,362

$

49,417



















Net income per ordinary share:

















Basic



0.52



0.56



0.86



1.05

Diluted



0.51



0.56



0.86



1.05

Shares used in net income per share computation:

















Basic

60,500,387



60,538,111



60,498,431



60,504,151

Diluted

60,933,785



60,552,527



60,693,633



60,517,798

















 

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)























Dec- 31,



Sep- 30,









2020



2020









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$

356,904

$

321,641





Short-term investments



340,904



330,432





Restricted cash



9,210



11,827





Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $64,777 and $54,069 as

of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively



326,606



268,270





Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses

of $12,322 and $8,185 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively



211,630



189,834





Accounts receivable retention



4,521



5,227





Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,508 and $6,382 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively



27,712



28,408





Advances to suppliers



16,700



18,614





Amounts due from related parties



24,498



22,222





Inventories



35,898



56,805





Prepaid expenses



1,009



654





Income tax recoverable



7



87



Total current assets



1,355,599



1,254,021















Non-current assets













Restricted cash



21,512



20,558





Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



578



1,771





Accounts receivable retention



5,135



5,559





Prepaid expenses



1



8





Property, plant and equipment, net



88,364



84,261





Prepaid land leases



16,716



16,168





Intangible assets, net



1,618



1,665





Investments in equity investees



50,026



45,814





Investments securities



5,018



4,816





Goodwill



1,580



1,516





Deferred tax assets



15,237



10,738





Operating lease right-of-use assets



7,483



6,496



Total non-current assets



213,268



199,370



Total assets



1,568,867



1,453,391















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities













Current portion of long-term loans



326



334





Accounts payable



139,701



129,336





Construction costs payable



3,804



1,762





Deferred revenue



185,418



161,692





Accrued payroll and related expenses



30,305



21,766





Income tax payable



11,090



7,021





Warranty liabilities



7,474



6,074





Other tax payables



13,306



4,129





Accrued liabilities



36,081



36,738





Amounts due to related parties



3,959



3,394





Operating lease liabilities



2,896



2,211



Total current liabilities



434,360



374,457















Non-current liabilities













Accrued liabilities



3,966



3,000





Long-term loans



15,773



15,885





Accounts payable



1,854



3,221





Deferred tax liabilities



14,892



14,307





Warranty liabilities



3,003



1,847





Operating lease liabilities



4,227



3,901



Total non-current liabilities



43,715



42,161



Total liabilities



478,075



416,618

















Commitments and contingencies



-



-

















Stockholders' equity:













Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 60,855,099 shares and 60,537,099 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020



61



61





Additional paid-in capital



224,981



224,218





Statutory reserves



58,954



49,423





Retained earnings*



782,408



783,315





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



19,932



(24,728)



Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity



1,086,336



1,032,289





Non-controlling interests



4,456



4,484



Total equity



1,090,792



1,036,773



Total liabilities and equity

$

1,568,867

$

1,453,391

* ASC 326 was adopted on July 1, 2020 and resulted in $22,338 adjustment to opening retained earnings

 

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In USD thousands).







 

Three months ended



Six months ended

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$

31,293

$

51,762

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



2,159



4,707



Amortization of prepaid land leases



108



209



Amortization of intangible assets



79



155



Allowance for doubtful accounts



528



1,480



Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



(29)



(39)



Share of net income of equity investees



(2,768)



(4,659)



Share-based compensation expenses



763



938



Deferred income tax expenses



(3,648)



(5,011)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable and retention



(51,951)



(77,900)



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



(12,052)



(7,656)



Inventories 



22,237



15,597



Advances to suppliers



2,570



1,868



Other receivables 



1,716



2,337



Deposits and other assets



(336)



(337)



Due from related parties



(853)



(2,002)



Accounts payable



5,546



13,448



Deferred revenue



16,660



33,623



Accruals and other payables



8,205



8,359



Due to related parties



565



383



Income tax payable



3,801



8,301



Other tax payables



8,666



9,377



Operating lease right-of-use assets



(709)



(1,015)



Operating lease liabilities



861



1,082



Net cash provided by operating activities



33,411



55,007













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of Short-term investments



(35,948)



(144,705)



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(2,848)



(6,202)



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



176



241



Maturity of short-term investments



39,054



153,651



Net cash provided by investing activities



434



2,985













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from short-term bank loans



237



274



Repayments of short-term bank loans



(213)



(407)



Payment of dividends



(12,107)



(12,107)



Net cash used in financing activities



(12,083)



(12,240)















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



11,838



22,777



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

33,600



68,529















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$

354,026



319,097



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



387,626



387,626

 

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

 The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended



Six months ended







December 31,



December 31,







2020



2019



2020



2019







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





















Cost of integrated solutions contracts

$

102,656

$

93,485

$

181,737

$

163,985

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



79



75



155



151

Non-GAAP cost of integrated solutions contracts

$

102,577

$

93,410

$

181,582

$

163,834





















General and administrative expenses

$

14,404

$

10,606

$

24,757

$

21,224

Less: Share-based compensation expenses



763



15



938



40

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

$

13,641

$

10,591

$

23,819

$

21,184





















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

31,364

$

34,066

$

51,913

$

63,746

Add:



















Share-based compensation expenses



763



15



938



40



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



79



75



155



151

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

32,206

$

34,156

$

53,006

$

63,937























Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares

60,500,387



60,538,111



60,498,431



60,504,151



Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares

60,933,785



60,552,527



60,693,633



60,517,798

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

$

0.53

$

0.56

$

0.88

$

1.06

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.53

$

0.56

$

0.87

$

1.06























 

