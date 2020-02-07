BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2020 second quarter on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time.
The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm February 19, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am February 20, 2020 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019 and business outlook.
To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 6396705.
In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com
About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)
Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 2019, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.
