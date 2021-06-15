LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more media companies scramble to attract viewers with streaming services, Fun City Media, a leading TV and film production company in the heart of Hollywood, has pioneered a new platform that will appeal to both video makers and subscribers. PrimeTimeViews.com is an innovative and interactive social media website where influencers can showcase their creative talents, while earning the highest percentage of revenue compared to other content sharing sites. Launching on July 1, 2021, the founders of Prime Time Views (PTV) envision a swift ascension to global dominance.
"We've developed a more appealing stage for models, content creators and influencers to reach a broader audience on a better platform with a larger revenue potential," said Michael H. Klein, President of Prime Time Views and parent company Fun City Media Inc. "We're confident that our engaging format will quickly attract top talent and significant subscribers, including professional scouting agents, to what we believe is the Hollywood of social media."
Klein notes that content creators can enjoy the following perks:
Earn 82% of revenue
Receive payout of their share on the 1st and 15th of each month
Flexible rules and regulations allow the content creators to earn revenue without any hassles or jumping through hoops
Heavy promotional and marketing campaigns in place to raise awareness of the site
Multiple opportunities on the site enable performers to monetize their offerings to consumers and set their own pricing model
"Currently, content creators can generate high income from social media sites," adds Klein. "We are not only offering them access to a more lucrative revenue stream, they will also be showcased on a highly-visible site that will treat them right. As an incentive to join our service, creators can keep 100% of the profits they generate for the first month."
Subscribers can connect with quality media creators through PTV's dynamic, yet user-friendly, content-sharing platform, which was developed by former employees of Microsoft Corporation. This dedicated fanbase puts influencer careers on the fast track to mainstream stardom.
In addition to its plethora of performers and easy-to-navigate technology, PTV distinguishes itself by its management team's seasoned expertise in the entertainment industry. Specifically, Klein is a former executive at Showtime, Vubiquity, iN Demand, On Command Video, Vivid Entertainment, Playboy and LFP, Inc, where he created and launched Hustler TV worldwide. Creative Director Joanne Tamburro has written and produced several award-winning screenplays starring A-list actors, such as Armand Assante, Eric Roberts, William Forsythe, Michael Wright, Sean Young, and many others. Alexis Nanavaty, VP of Content Development, represents the perspective of her generation as a recent college grad, while offering an artistic female approach to the site and its content. Additionally, Nanavaty boasts a mastery of the French and Italian languages, which allow PTV to broaden its reach as a worldwide site for creation and innovation.
What's more, in light of controversy over foreign-owned social media sites, PTV is based in the USA.
Lastly, PTV is investing thousands of dollars in an aggressive marketing campaign that encompasses TV, digital and non-traditional advertising, social media spots, publicity and direct mail.
"We're truly putting our money where our mouth is, as we are committed to making this site a successful and profitable venture for all involved," concludes Klein.
About Prime Time Views
Prime Time Views is a subscriber-based, social media interactive website in the U.S. where video makers can showcase their creative talents worldwide, while earning the highest percentage of revenue. Visit PrimeTimeViews.com for more information.
About Fun City Media
Fun City Media Inc. is a full-service video production company that specializes in the development of television series, feature films, commercials, webisodes, DVDs, documentaries, live events, streaming content and music videos. Its powerful team of writers, creators, filmmakers and editors work with clients from project inception to completion, providing locations, equipment, crew and all necessary production resources to create a strong company brand and robust marketing strategy. Visit http://www.FunCityMedia.com for more information.
Media Contact
Alisa Picerno, Prime Time Views, 8608691509, Alisa@AlliancesByAlisa.com
SOURCE Prime Time Views