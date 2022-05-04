Together Holman and FATEC Group are poised to offer multinational fleet operators transparent fleet management solutions with unsurpassed flexibility and control on a global scale
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman, a global automotive services organization, and FATEC Group, the largest independent French fleet management company, today announced a new partnership to further expand their combined footprint for global fleet support. Through this partnership, Holman and FATEC Group are able to offer multinational fleet operators a truly global fleet leasing and management solution, providing the consistency and transparency organizations need to better control operating costs.
"Holman and FATEC Group share a similar vision for effective fleet management; emphasizing transparency and simplicity while prioritizing proactive strategic planning throughout each phase of the vehicle lifecycle, allowing businesses to adapt locally while still managing globally," said Rick Tousaw, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Holman. "This partnership promises to do precisely that through customized fleet management solutions, powerful analytical tools, and the unrivaled international expertise multinational fleets need to continue generating revenue."
Together, Holman and FATEC Group have a presence in every country throughout North America as well as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. Additionally, through strategic alliances around the world, Holman and FATEC are able to offer in-market expertise in 30 countries, providing the same consistent, fleet leasing and management services customers have come to expect whether they deploy a local, national, or transnational fleet.
"Operating a transnational fleet often means navigating increasingly complex challenges on a global scale and with so many variables as your business moves across borders, you need strategic partners who deliver the flexibility and strategic execution necessary to keep your fleet moving forward," said Théophane Courau, CEO, FATEC Group. "Beyond simple transactional management, analysis of consolidated fleet data combined with recommendations for corrective actions are key to maximizing returns on a fleet investment. Our alignment with Holman enhances the value we can offer fleet operators and expands the geographical footprint in which we can do so."
Through this partnership, Holman and FATEC Group will empower organizations around the world to minimize their total cost of ownership by managing their fleet, not just as another cost center, but as a strategic business asset that drives revenue.
For additional information about this exciting partnership, please visit Holman.com or FATEC-Group.com.
About Holman
Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.
Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What's Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About FATEC Group
FATEC Group is the largest independent French fleet management company with more than 115,000 light and industrial vehicles, and over 200 clients.
As a unique and transparent intermediary, FATEC Group enables its clients to optimize costs and acquire a global vision of their fleet regardless of the suppliers involved (leasing companies, manufacturers, maintenance) or the type of fleet financing.
FATEC Group provides operational management for both car and truck fleets (orders, fines, fuel cards), and technical maintenance (24/7 assistance, maintenance and repairs) thanks to its unique technical platform composed of trained mechanics who control quotations and give work order agreements. FATEC Group is also providing fleet consulting to assist clients with their energy transition and mobility challenges.
