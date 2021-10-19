HONOLULU, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holoholo, the only Hawai'i-based and locally-owned rideshare company founded by SpeediShuttle CEO Cecil Morton, announces driver vaccination option as a new service choice for riders. Holoholo is the first rideshare company to offer this service.
The new option is available when booking a ride in the holoholo App or holoholo website. "We want all riders to feel safe when riding with holoholo," says CEO Cecil Morton. "Giving them the option to ride with a vaccinated driver helps provide our guests with peace of mind." Drivers interested in adding the service option can upload their vaccination card on the holoholo Driver App.
How to Book a Ride
- Holoholo Mobility App: Download the App from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store from any smartphone and sign up with a valid credit card.
- Holoholo Website: Go to rideholoholo.com/book-online and enter a mobile phone number, email and valid credit card. No signup is needed. Note that App features like driver tracking are unavailable if booking online.
Holoholo Products & Services
Economy
- Vaxd (1-4 pax): Ride with vaccinated driver
- Holoholo (1-4 pax): Affordable, everyday rides
- Green (1-4 pax): Low-emission rides
Premium
- Holoholo XL (1-5 pax): Larger vehicles can seat up to 5 passengers
- Luxury (1-4 pax): Premium rides with highly-rated drivers
More
- Assist (1-4 pax): Special assistance from certified drivers
- Military (1-4 pax): Base access made easy
About holoholo
Holoholo, owned by local transportation executive Cecil Morton and CEO of SpeediShuttle, Arthur's Limousine, Hawaii Executive Transportation, and IMI Tours is a transportation network company offering a marketplace of community drivers on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi & Lānaʻi. The company's mission is to simplify the ridesharing experience and connect its communities to local businesses in Hawaiʻi. For more information about how to drive with holoholo, please visit https://rideholoholo.com.
