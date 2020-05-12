HORSHAM, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., the leading provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software for industrial companies, announced today that HOLT CAT, the largest Cat Machine & Engine Dealer in the United States, has selected Augmentir as its next-generation Connected Worker platform for its maintenance, repair and service operations.
HOLT CAT sells, services and rents Cat equipment, engines and generators for construction, mining, industrial, petroleum and agricultural applications. With the selection and rollout of Augmentir's connected worker software platform, HOLT CAT continues its commitment to delivering innovation in heavy equipment and engine service and repair.
Augmentir's software platform allows HOLT CAT to:
- Move from paper-based to digital, augmented work instructions for service, maintenance, and repair procedures
- Accelerate onboarding and training times for new technicians
- Provide instant training for novice technicians
- Improve overall efficiency and tracking using Augmentir's AI-based operational insights
"We needed a software platform that could help us reduce on-boarding time for new technicians and help us reduce the variability in our standard job times," said Brandon Acosta, Vice President of Enterprise Operations for HOLT CAT. "The Augmentir platform provides us with an easy-to-use set of tools to deliver rich guided procedures to our technicians helping them perform at their peak."
"Furthermore, as we continue along our journey with Salesforce Field Service Lightning, we truly believe that the seamless connectivity of Augmentir with that platform will empower our technical staff within one end-to-end digital environment; not just what to do, but HOW to do it," added Acosta.
Augmentir's Connected Worker Platform is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed to help manufacturing and service teams improve operations, close skills gaps, capture tribal knowledge, and drive continuous improvement efforts. The platform provides tools to help teams author and publish digital work instructions and workflows and also provides an industrial collaboration solution to support remote work scenarios. In addition, the platform delivers AI-based organization-wide insights and recommendations that focus on improving the quality and productivity of frontline workers.
"We are excited to be selected as HOLT's Connected Worker platform for its service, repair and maintenance applications," stated Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. "Our AI-based Connected Worker platform helps industrial companies to intelligently close skills gaps so that the entire workforce can perform at its peak. Additionally, our AI-based True Opportunity™ system helps companies identify the areas of largest capturable opportunity and make recommendations on how to capture them."
With this selection, HOLT CAT believes that they will be able to utilize the Augmentir platform in other areas of its remanufacturing and rebuild operations, and also implement a more seamless integration across their business systems and workflows.
About HOLT CAT
HOLT CAT is the authorized Caterpillar® heavy equipment and engine dealer for 118 counties in South, Central, North and East Texas. Established in 1933, HOLT sells, services and rents Cat equipment, engines, generators and trucks for construction, mining, industrial, petroleum and agricultural applications. HOLT sells Cat used equipment worldwide and fabricates its own line of custom engineered products including land management products and water tankers. Additionally, HOLT is a dealer for Link-Belt® Cranes, Trimble® Heavy and Highway construction products and AccuGrade® grade-control systems.
The Holt name has been associated with heavy equipment and Caterpillar for over 100 years. HOLT CAT owners, Peter J. Holt and Corinna Holt Richter are direct descendants of Benjamin Holt, who in 1904 developed the first successful track-type tractor which he named the "Caterpillar." HOLT CAT has come to be synonymous with quality, integrity and commitment to customer service.
About Augmentir
Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases – from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.
