ROSEAU, Dominica, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EQIBank, one of the world's leading digital banks, announced today that an agreement has been struck to provide a Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution to Holt, a company steeped in financial history and which shares ties with a high net-worth family.
Founded in 2015, EQIBank is a global but personal digital bank focused on emerging affluent, mass affluent, high net-worth, and corporate clients. Banking clients in over 180 countries worldwide, EQIBank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of global banking, including their BaaS offering.
Through this solution, EQIBank can provide clients with a white label bank solution that includes a full bank license, technology, compliance, risk management, go-to-market strategy, and customer service.
Jason Blick, CEO of EQIBank, commented, "EQIBank prides itself on being at the forefront of shaping the future of global banking, and our Banking as a Service (BaaS) product is a real game-changer for our clients. We're thrilled to be working with a company such as Holt and having a company such as Holt among our initial group of selected clients really sets the standard for us moving forward."
Commenting today on the deal, President of Holt, Scott MacAndrew said, "We are very excited to be partnering with Eqibank. Together, we are utilizing innovative technology to democratize sophisticated wealth management services. As a result, we now offer access to a full suite of banking, lending, and investing solutions for all investors under one roof."
About EQIBank
Since its launch in 2015, EQIBank is the world's digital bank, offering a variety of bank accounts, credit cards, loans, traditional custody assets, digital custody, multi-asset exchange, stable coins, and DeFi products.
About Holt
Holt combines the technology-driven advantages of digital banking with the unrivalled personal service of our family office to provide a uniquely personal and comprehensive banking experience for everyone.
