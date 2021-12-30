AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC and HealthCode are teaming up to help promote healthier choices in the New Year. SoulSmart fitness products will now be using the nonprofit's wellness platform to help consumers set and keep fitness goals for a healthier lifestyle.
https://www.shoplc.com/search?&text=soulsmart
"Shop LC is excited to be partnering with HealthCode,'' says Rexana Halverson, Sr. Buyer, Health, Beauty, and Fitness. "Our SoulSmart brand is focused on health, wellness, and fitness and now these products will have a platform that our customers can use to track their progress."
SoulSmart fitness products offer a range of home exercise solutions and wearable technology, such as the SoulSmart Smart Watch. The watch was developed specifically with Shop LC shoppers in mind, incorporating actual customer feedback and requests during its three-year development process.
"HealthCode is honored to be working with Shop LC in support of healthier people, communities, and more joyful lives," said Steve Amos, CEO, and founder of HealthCode. "Now more than ever, it is important to take steps to keep our global community healthy."
HealthCode is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier lives, free from preventable diseases, through programs focusing on physical activity, nutrition, the environment, and the community. HealthCode provides free monthly goal-based virtual activity challenges supporting people year-round.
Shop LC and HealthCode are inviting the global community to start the 2022 right and participate in the iResolve virtual activity challenge, which begins January 1.
With the iResolve January virtual challenge, participants sign up for iResolve https://events.healthcode.org/events and enter their personal mileage goal for the month. Throughout the month, the leaderboard https://events.healthcode.org/leaderboards/45 is updated with miles achieved globally as participants walk, run, cycle, or swim their way to a healthier 2022.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor, and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
About HealthCode
HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives free from chronic, preventable disease; through education, encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment, and cultivating community connections. For more information visit HealthCode.org.
Media Contact
Michelle Long, Shop LC, Global Inc., 512-736-8931, michelle.long@shoplc.com
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, Global Inc., 512-903-3021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC, Global Inc.