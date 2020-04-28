HomeAdvisor Launches In-App Video Messaging and Digital Payment Tools

DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeAdvisor, a leading digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects, has launched a series of tools in its mobile app to help homeowners and home service professionals more safely connect and transact around home repairs while stay-at-home orders are still in effect. Homeowners and pros can now connect via in-app video messaging, receive and pay for services with HomeAdvisor Pay, a new contactless digital payment tool, and tip current and former pros directly in the mobile app.
A recent ANGI Homeservices-commissioned survey of 1,000 U.S. home service professionals fielded by Pollfish found pros are using technology and communications platforms to better engage and reassure new and existing customers. Eighty-five percent of pros surveyed have made at least one major change to customer communications. Among them, 41 percent have used video chat technology in place of in-person meetings and 32 percent say they have enhanced direct communication with customers/clients before accepting new business.
"Across the United States, home service professionals have been deemed essential and are continuing to do necessary work to keep our homes up and running," said Brandon Ridenour, CEO, ANGI Homeservices. "From more extensive projects like repairing roofs damaged by spring storms to more simple but necessary work like unclogging pipes, local service pros are keeping Americans' homes safe and secure while we quarantine during this pandemic. We wanted to create features and tools to help both homeowners and pros seamlessly interact in a socially distance manner while completing these essential repairs, so we've enabled video messaging and digital payment."
Video messaging within the HomeAdvisor app allows pros and homeowners to easily share information about projects and work on contract details at a time when people are cautious about inviting guests into their homes. Once matched, a homeowner can video chat a pro or the pro can initiate the video call.
"I started doing video calls with clients to see what is going on in their home," said Reid Gravitte, After Hours Home Improvement LLC in Springfield, VA. "It helps me determine if this is something serious or if it can be postponed. It also allows me to give the client an idea of the approximate cost and time it will take to complete the project. We are taking precautions with employees and the homeowners. We have always been known for being super clean, wearing booties and gloves. We are now wearing masks as well."
The new HomeAdvisor Pay digital payment tool makes paying a pro simple, safe and easy. The feature delivers both pros and homeowners a contactless, payment method that removes the friction associated with traditional approaches that often require frequent trips to the bank, handwritten checks, delayed invoicing and additional fees for small businesses. According to HomeAdvisor Research's 2019 State of Home Spending Report, 60 percent of consumers still pay for their home service projects via traditional high-contact methods like cash or check. HomeAdvisor Pay removes all need for high-contact payments and allows for contact free transactions.
HomeAdvisor also launched enhanced tipping features in the app allowing homeowners to tip any HomeAdvisor service provider after a job is complete, should they choose. This gives homeowners another option for supporting their local businesses during tough times.
These new tools are available on the HomeAdvisor and HomeAdvisor pro app on Android and iOS. To learn more about the new features and HomeAdvisor, click here.
About HomeAdvisor
HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).