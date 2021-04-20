BURLINGTON, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeBinder, a leading home management platform provider that provides homeowners peace of mind and maximizes home value, announces a new $1.6 million round of funding from global venture capital firm SixThirty and leading FinTech industry partner Matt Hansen.
SixThirty is a venture capital firm that invests in enterprise technology companies across FinTech, InsurTech, Digital Health & Cybersecurity, and provides founders with mentorship and connections to leading incumbents through its Go-To-Market Program.
Matt Hansen is the Founder & CEO of SimpleNexus, an industry-leading homeownership platform used by more than 34,000 loan officers and 300+ mortgage corporations nationwide. Under Hansen's leadership, SimpleNexus has become one of the fastest-growing software companies in the nation, receiving recognition on the Inc. 5000 list and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list.
For businesses serving residential homeowners that want to deliver added value to their clients, HomeBinder is a platform that centralizes information and a trusted network of professionals servicing the home to provide owners peace of mind throughout ownership and derive maximum home value.
Industry leaders like SimpleNexus have long recognized that the relationship doesn't end at the closing, it has only just begun. HomeBinder business partners offer a digital HomeBinder to their clients that includes all of the mortgage closing documentation; lenders who offer HomeBinder as a digital closing gift to their clients find that it creates a client for life experience, enhances opportunities for re-engagement, and leads to increased referrals.
"We are incredibly excited to have SixThirty and Matt join us as investors in HomeBinder," said Jack Huntress, CEO of HomeBinder. "This is a key endorsement of the HomeBinder value proposition from within the FinTech and InsurTech industries as a critical value-added service and post-close client engagement tool for lenders and insurance providers."
About HomeBinder
HomeBinder is a home management platform that provides homeowners peace of mind and maximizes home value. HomeBinder is offered solely through business partners serving residential homeowners, enabling them to deliver long term value to clients, remain top of mind, and generate referrals. HomeBinder's business partners include home inspectors, mortgage lenders, insurance providers, home service providers, property managers, builders and real estate professionals. HomeBinder was founded in 2012, currently serves all fifty States and Canada, and is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit http://www.Homebinder.com
Media Contact
Peter Paglia, HomeBinder, +1 978-618-0835, pete@homebinder.com
SOURCE HomeBinder