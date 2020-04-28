DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, provider of the award-winning client-for-life portal, and Real Estate Business Services LLC (REBS), a subsidiary of the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), the largest state real estate trade organization in the U.S., today announced a partnership to provide California homeowners with personalized intelligence to build wealth through homeownership.
"In these unprecedented times, it's even more imperative we use technology to safely deliver valuable information to homeowners and facilitate human connections," said Jared Martin, REBS Chairman. "There couldn't be a better time to equip our REALTORS® and their clients with such a powerful tool."
C.A.R. Business Products are a suite of best-in-class technology resources that help REALTORS® build success in real estate. C.A.R. has selected Homebot as their newest Business Product for its ability to help REALTORS® engage their database with personalized home finance insights throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle. All C.A.R. members are eligible for a free version of Homebot when connected to a lender on the Homebot Lender Network.
It has never been more important for REALTORS® to be connected with their clients and with their lender partners. With Homebot, the REALTOR® can provide a real-time financial dashboard for the home that is co-branded with their lender partner to assist the homeowner with any home finance-related questions.
"Consumers rely on REALTORS® to educate them about market changes and help them make informed real estate decisions," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "This partnership will position C.A.R. members as an essential resource for all California homeowners to maximize and protect their home wealth during these uncertain times."
If you're a C.A.R. member, sign up now: www.homebot.ai/CAR
About Real Estate Business Services®
Real Estate Business Services® LLC (REBS®) is a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is the leading provider of real estate products and services to practitioners in California and nationwide.
About C.A.R.
Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.
About Homebot
Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for REALTORS® by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures REALTORS® remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.
