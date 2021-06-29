DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2015, Homecare Homebase and Medalogix have been combining their expertise to provide home health and hospice agencies with the digital tools and data needed to make better care decisions. The partnership strengthens with a new bi-directional mobile integration for users of HCHB's PointCare solution.
Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is the leading EMR for home-based care organizations, providing compliance and workflow from intake to final billing. Medalogix is a trusted partner, whose Medalogix Care solution provides objective, evidence-based visit recommendations that supplement clinical team knowledge when making care planning decisions. The combination of Medalogix's capabilities, rooted in data science, with the process efficiency and safeguards built into HCHB, helps customers improve patient care, reduce costs and drive consistently better outcomes.
The newest integration brings real-time data insights from Medalogix directly into HCHB's PointCare application during the start of care visit, simplifying and expediting plan of care creation. Clinician completion of a physical assessment triggers the interaction between the platforms, immediately presenting the clinician with utilization recommendations based on the patient's documented clinical status. In addition to providing clinicians with objective, data-driven field support in their decision-making process, this increased efficiency is expected to accelerate the OASIS scrubbing and locking process.
"The partnership with Medalogix helps agencies use patient-specific data captured in HCHB to make more informed care decisions for each patient," said Scott Pattillo, chief strategy officer for Homecare Homebase. "The bi-directional integration will improve the experiences of both patients and agency care providers by facilitating the real-time visit utilization guidance that field personnel need, when and where they require it the most."
Medalogix Care incorporates and considers unique patient characteristics and historical clinical outcomes throughout the care planning process to prioritize the right level of care and optimize clinical outcomes rather than focusing on revenue considerations. For some patients, fewer visits will be recommended; for other patients, more visits may be recommended. In all scenarios the utilization recommendations are made with the singular focus of providing the right level of care to optimize clinical outcomes. In a recent analysis, Medalogix found the effective use of Medalogix Care led to a reduction of two visits per episode alongside a 13 percent reduction in 60-day TIF rate.
"We believe data science and machine learning should be used to support all clinical decisions. Implementing Medalogix Care into HCHB's PointCare will empower clinicians with individualized patient intelligence at the bedside. The partnership demonstrates how two best-in-class companies can collaborate to change healthcare," said Elliott Wood, president and CEO at Medalogix. "These tools are systematically changing the landscape of post-acute care for the benefit of patients, families, providers and payors. We are excited to partner with HCHB and their customers to continue to develop machine learning products that solve the most complex scenarios, ensuring optimal care is happening for every patient in the home."
About Medalogix
Medalogix is the market leader in both home health and hospice machine learning capabilities. Our company's mission is to empower individualized patient care with innovative solutions that transform healthcare, leveraging our unique clinical expertise and technology to improve care quality. The Medalogix solution suite, including Medalogix Care, Touch, Nurture, Bridge and Muse, focuses on providing the appropriate utilization of services for both home health and hospice patients, identification of hospitalization risk and decline, coordination of care between both service lines, and timely transitions for patients at end-of-life. Medalogix solutions have been recognized by Harvard Business Review, HIMSS, Fierce Healthcare, and Becker's Hospital Review as innovative solutions for improving America's healthcare system.
About Homecare Homebase, LLC
Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and faster payment. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health Network. For more information visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
