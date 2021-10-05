NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CB Insights today named HomeLight to the fourth annual Fintech 250, a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology, for the second year in a row. This year's list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City.
"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."
"For the second year in a row, HomeLight is honored to be recognized by CB Insights on the Fintech 250 List as a leader building the future of real estate," said Drew Uher, Founder and CEO of HomeLight. "We partner with over 28,000 of the top agents across the United States to give them the tools and technology to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, and we're proud this approach continues to set us apart as the company transforming how real estate is bought and sold in the United States."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.
HomeLight recently announced it reached a $1.6 billion valuation after raising $363 million in new funding to fuel expansion. The round includes $100 million of Series D equity and $263 million in debt financing to power HomeLight Cash Offer™ and HomeLight Trade-In™ operations, bringing HomeLight's total funding to approximately $530 million to date.
Since the company's Series C raise in October 2019, HomeLight has:
- Experienced sustained growth at approximately 3x year-over-year, with annual revenue set to triple to more than $300 million in 2021.
- Doubled down on its flagship financial products, HomeLight Trade-In™ and HomeLight Cash Offer™, growing the products by more than 700% since their launch in January 2020.
- Grown the team by more than 180% year-over-year and expanded local operations to Texas, Florida, and Colorado.
- Appointed Sean Aggarwal, the Chairman of Lyft, Inc. and former Chief Financial Officer of Trulia, to its board.
Fintech 250 2021 Investment Highlights:
- Unicorns: 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round
- Funding trends: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21)
- Mega-rounds: Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD
- Global representation: 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year's winners are based in 26 countries, including France, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, and Nigeria.
- Top VC investor: Ribbit Capital is the most active investor in this year's Fintech 250 companies, having invested in 62 deals since 2016. Since 2019, Ribbit has participated in 41 deals with this cohort of companies, including to Nubank, Uala, Brex, Vouch, Razorpay, and BharatPe. Tiger Global Management and Accel were close behind with 57 and 55 deals, respectively.
