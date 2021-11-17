SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deloitte today announced real estate technology platform HomeLight is the 167th fastest-growing company in North America, according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. HomeLight, listed on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third year in a row, has experienced sustained growth at approximately 3x year-over-year, with annual revenue set to triple to more than $300 million in 2021.
HomeLight Chief Operating Officer Sumant Sridharan credits HomeLight's sustained growth to the company's unique agent-centered approach in proptech and the surging demand for its flagship financial products, HomeLight Trade-In™ and HomeLight Cash Offer™, from top real estate agents, homebuyers, and sellers across the country.
"At HomeLight, we empower top agents to compete and win in the rapidly changing world of proptech," said Sumant Sridharan, HomeLight Chief Operating Officer. "Our Cash Offer and Trade-In products are widely recognized as best in class in real estate, and have enabled our rapid growth over the last few years."
HomeLight is continuing to hire in markets throughout the country amid surging growth. HomeLight in October 2021 announced plans to hire up to 300 employees in the next 6-12 months based out of the company's Scottsdale, Arizona headquarters. Scottsdale is the company's largest office and serves as an operational hub for the company's customer service, sales, and title and escrow divisions. The company in July 2021 announced it opened a regional hub in Tampa, Florida for HomeLight Closing Services™ with plans to grow to over 500 employees statewide.
About HomeLight
HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.
The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight's platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.
Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, Tampa, and Seattle, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, STCAP, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
