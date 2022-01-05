LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built In today announced that HomeLister was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards as one of the Best Small Companies to work for in LA. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
"We are thrilled to be named one of LA's Best Small Companies to Work For. At HomeLister we're dedicated to supporting our employees and creating a positive, productive, and rewarding work environment that our people are proud to be a part of," said Lindsay McLean, Founder and CEO. "We are a people-first company, in both our mission and office culture, which makes it easier for us to empower our employees to build a disruptive platform that is driving long-overdue change in the real estate industry."
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. http://www.builtin.com
ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
ABOUT HOMELISTER
HomeLister offers homeowners an empowering new way to sell their home without hiring an expensive traditional real estate agent. Homeowners get their listing added to the MLS and every major real estate website with the ability to choose how much assistance they would like from HomeLister, and add additional services - like offer negotiation and professional photography - along the way. The company never takes a percentage of the sale price, charging a low flat fee starting at $599 instead. Learn more at homelister.com.
Media Contact
Tommy Chang, Homelister, 310-717-5707, tchang@homelister.com
SOURCE HomeLister