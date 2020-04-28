LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoo, the groundbreaking onboarding technology provider offering high-converting digital customer onboarding experiences and standalone plugins that make existing experiences faster and smoother, today announced that its smart ID-verification technology has been selected by the innovative, peer-to-peer real estate platform Homepie. Zenoo is the next-gen technology that automates the verification process, without the need for staff to get involved.
The way the verification process becomes automated is through the combination of frictionless user experience, next-gen technology and advanced AI-features. The proprietary image processing technology makes it easy for Zenoo to recognize any document regardless of angle, distance and background noise. It identifies errors in seconds and guides the customer to correct them in real-time. Zenoo also utilizes Passive Facial Liveness that detects fraud in the identity verification process, without extra work by the customer or the staff. This is why Zenoo fits perfectly into Homepie's easy to use, online real estate platform.
"Our mission is to make buying and selling homes commission-free by eliminating the need for a real estate agent. Everything we do is with the customer in mind," says Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie. "Zenoo helps us by enabling our home sellers to verify the identity of potential home buyers before they invite them into their home," added Rice.
Homepie is changing the way we buy and sell homes by taking the broker out of the process. The ability to easily verify buyers before they tour a seller's property is valued by both parties and develops a foundation of trust between the parties. Through Zenoo, Homepie adds that layer of security and trust without impacting the user experience.
ABOUT ZENOO
Zenoo gives companies the tools to create personalized, high-converting digital onboarding experiences with blazing speed. The platform's turnkey, ready-to-configure workflow makes customization, testing and deployment simple. With Zenoo, secure, frictionless onboarding solutions are launched in weeks instead of months — leading to fewer lost leads and lower customer acquisition costs. Zenoo was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London. Learn more at www.zenoo.com.