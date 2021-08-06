SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homesome, a leading e-commerce platform that enables independent grocery stores to offer online ordering and same-day delivery to their customers, today announced that Liad Itzhak has joined the executive team as its Chief Technology Officer.
As the Chief Technology Officer, Itzhak will be responsible for leading Homesome's engineering, and delivering transformative products for the grocery industry.
Additionally, Itzhak will be based in Israel and oversee Homesome's newly formed R&D center. Over the course of the next year, Homesome plans to build a team of 50-60 people in Israel focused on R&D.
Prior to Homesome, Liad was Senior Vice President and Israel unit GM at HERE Technologies, leading location data platform, where he led the team of about 250 people. Itzhak also served as a technology executive at Waze where he helped the company grow to millions of active users and to be acquired by Google for $1.10B.
"I wasn't really looking for my next role when I learnt about the Homesome opportunity, but the more I talked to the team, and the more I learnt about the vision & the growth, the more I couldn't keep myself from being part of this amazing startup." said Itzhak of his new role. He continued, "Homesome has a great culture, and top-notch engineering talent. I will continue building on this solid foundation and will be scaling engineering and product teams across US & Israel."
"We are on a bold mission to empower every grocery store build a thriving online business." said Rahul Chabukswar, Founder & CEO of Homesome. "Liad brings a wealth of experience in scaling engineering and delivering innovative products at some of the world's most transformative tech companies. His leadership will be instrumental as we grow Homesome engineering and democratize access to innovative technology across the grocery industry."
ABOUT HOMESOME
San Jose-based Homesome helps grocery stores and supermarkets build a thriving online business. Its e-commerce platform uses proprietary automation and the revolutionary tech to enable 2-week onboarding and operational success for the stores on the new digital channel. The company has experienced rapid growth of over 4000x since its grocery e-commerce platform was launched in June 2018. For more information and grocery stores interested in partnering with Homesome can learn more at http://www.gethomesome.com.
