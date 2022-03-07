SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HomeSpotters today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The partnership will ensure that The HomeSpotters, a firm dedicated to educating and empowering clients, is fueled by the industry's most advanced platform.
The HomeSpotters is led by Anderson Clark, a California native who has been in real estate since 2011. Clark has sold over 200 homes, has been consistently recognized as a top producer, and maintains multiple credentials, including as a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®), and Military Relocation Professional (MRP). Clark also volunteers his time at an organization dedicated to making homeownership dreams a reality through financial literacy and education. The HomeSpotters helps a range of clients throughout Sacramento, Solano, and San Joaquin counties. The team is specifically experienced in working with first-time buyers and those looking for a property in diverse and culture-rich neighborhoods.
Partnering with Side will ensure The HomeSpotters remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The HomeSpotters with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The HomeSpotters will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"The HomeSpotters was built with the client in mind," Clark said. "Whether we are showing a newly listed home or finalizing the details of the transaction, our clients know we'll treat their time and budget with respect. By aligning with Side, we'll be able to take a more tactical approach, leveraging top technology, marketing strategies, and legal expertise to give our clients a five-star experience."
Side is led by skilled industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About The HomeSpotters
The HomeSpotters is a real estate firm dedicated to providing unparalleled service. It works with clients to confidently navigate the Sacramento, California, market and simplifies the buying or selling process by ensuring they have the most accurate and up-to-date information at their fingertips. With a focus on building authentic connections, The HomeSpotters maintains communication with clients before, during, and after the transaction is complete. For more information, visit http://www.thehomespotters.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
