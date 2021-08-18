NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homethrive, the high-touch/high-tech family caregiving platform that integrates digital coaching & human support services for aging and eldercare navigation, guidance, and community experience, today announced it will partner with Benefit Harbor, a leading cloud-based provider of benefits management solutions. Homethrive is Benefit Harbor's newest addition to its benefit portfolio that helps employers reduce costs, create efficiencies, and effectively manage the complex employee benefit platform. Adding Homethrive builds on Benefit Harbor's commitment to offering employers the optimal benefit portfolio.
"When you consider that one in five Americans is a caregiver and 24% of those caregivers care for two or more adults [according to AARP's 2020 Caregiving in the U.S.], the importance of offering benefits to support caregivers in the workforce cannot be underestimated," said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. "Homethrive aims to help older adults live healthier and independently at home for as long as possible, while reducing the work, worry, and stress that family members—unpaid caregivers—face. Establishing this partnership with Benefit Harbor underscores the impact caregiving has on the wellbeing of employees and their work responsibilities and why benefits to support those employees is so important."
"The status quo just isn't enough. Our goal is to help employees navigate their employee benefits in a manner that is both intuitive and insightful while also offering functionality and services to best address the employer's benefit administration needs." said, Austin Michelsen, EVP of Sales and Service, Benefit Harbor. "The fact that working caregivers report spending an average of 20.8 hours a week on care duties [beyond their job responsibilities] is indicative of the millions of dollars in hidden costs related to employee turnover and productivity loss that employers can face without the appropriate benefits. Knowing this makes partnering with Homethrive a no-brainer because it allows us to provide additional value and support to our clients in a frequently unnoticed and underserved area of employee benefits."
About Benefit Harbor
Benefit Harbor is a leading cloud-based provider of benefits management solutions delivering a unique technology and service solution to meet the demands of today's most challenging benefit strategies. The Benefit Harbor platform is architected to address the complex challenges and requirements faced by employers, employees, carriers, and brokers in today's fast-changing benefits market. The Company's solution provides employers with a single delivery platform to simplify benefit enrollment and manage a myriad of complexities around eligibility, benefit offerings, turnover, underwriting, and data analytics.
About Homethrive
Homethrive is the high-touch/high-tech family caregiving platform. Through the integration of digital coaching and human support services for aging and eldercare navigation, guidance, and community experience, Homethrive improves outcomes and lowers costs for aging adults living at home and reduces the work, worry, and stress on family caregivers. Through its personalized platform and algorithms, Homethrive provides 24 x 7 digital and human concierge services and expert coaching from certified Homethrive social workers. The Homethrive program is available nationally and offered primarily through insurance companies and as an employee benefit through employers.
Homethrive was co-founded by Dave Jacobs and David Greenberg, who both personally struggled to navigate the process of caring for aging parents at home. As veteran healthcare professionals, they were surprised that finding the support and guidance they needed to care for their aging parents proved to be far more challenging than they anticipated. The company was launched in partnership with 7wireVentures after identifying the vast unmet need for a comprehensive solution to support caregiver's elder parents looking to age in place.
