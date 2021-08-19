COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTown Ticketing is pleased to announce its partnerships with Bluefin, the recognized leader in payment and data security, and Payfactory, a tech-enabled payment facilitator for software platforms. These partnerships continue HomeTown Ticketing's commitment to providing a platform with the highest levels of security and flexibility for schools at the K–12 and collegiate levels. Together, these leaders in the field are leveling up the simplicity and efficiency of digital ticketing.
Bluefin's familiarity with the higher education space further enhances HomeTown's ability to provide the tools colleges are seeking for their digital ticketing. Bluefin's stand out reputation for their ability to protect payment data with PCI-validated P2PE and provide safe and compliant processing is why over 20,000 companies, including HomeTown, trust them to serve their clients. PCI-validated P2PE is the gold standard for payment encryption, immediately encrypting
payment data in a PCI-certified device, with decryption done outside of the higher education
network.
Payfactory's flexibility and easy onboarding solutions will continue to provide HomeTown's clients with payment processor options, as well as, continue to grow the connections HomeTown clients can have to the payment processing and fintech options they require.
Bluefin's proven track record of success and experience providing security and payment processing solutions to educational institutions contributed to the creation of what will be an unprecedented solution for educators. By serving over 300 of the largest universities in the US, the Bluefin Payfactory solution aims to break through the traditional limitations of other processing platforms delivering industry-leading encryption security, speed of deposits, and service fee flexibility which empowers schools to eliminate card processing fees. Schools will now get money faster, virtually eliminate the costs associated with card acceptance all while being protected by the highest level of security available in the market today.
- Ruston Miles, Founder | Bluefin and Payfactory
HomeTown Ticketing strives to be the company to offer the most comprehensive security and increasing flexibility for the schools who use our platform. With the addition of Bluefin to our payment processing partners, we continue to raise the bar in the digital ticketing industry and show why we are leading the way for schools to simplify their ticketing. Together, HomeTown and Bluefin are forging a partnership that will empower schools to take the next step in their athletics, arts, and events.
- Ryan Hart, Chairman & CEO | HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.
About HomeTown Ticketing
HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K–12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale. Learn more about HomeTown at http://www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 44 countries, which provide Bluefin's P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About Payfactory
Payfactory is a tech-enabled payment facilitator for software platforms. Formed by payments industry veterans and created for and by developers, Payfactory enables software vendors to effortlessly integrate complex payment acceptance, deposit funding and new account onboarding features into their platform while minimizing risk. Payfactory serves enterprise software companies seeking a higher level of security, service and speed. For more information, please visit http://www.payfactory.io
Media Contact
