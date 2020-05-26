HomeWorker Promises Increased Productivity from Work-at-home Workers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 27Labs (formerly Solid Oak Software) announced the release of HomeWorker, a Windows application designed to track worker computer activity and performance while working at home.
HomeWorker installs a simple toolbar that floats on the users' desktop. During work periods, it keeps track of elapsed periods of active time, idle time, and worker breaks. It also tracks application usage, documents opened, and provides details about websites visited. Workers can start and stop HomeWorker manually or set up a pre-defined work schedule.
According to Brian Milburn, the company's principal and founder, "We've offered telecommuting as an employment option for many years. We have had our own internal worker tracking system for some time, so we adapted it for general use and created HomeWorker."
HomeWorker can even determine worker attentiveness. For example, a worker can be attending a ZOOM meeting but actually checking their Instagram feed. Normally, no one would ever be the wiser, but HomeWorker allows for easy discovery of these and other distractions.
According to Milburn, "HomeWorker was designed to encourage employers and workers to partner in productivity improvement while being respectful of workers' privacy concerns. In our experience, workers respond much better to minimally invasive monitoring techniques. Our goal is to help keep workers on-task and accountable."
HomeWorker is available for immediate purchase and download at the company's website, https://homeworker.27labs.com. Pricing starts at $39.95 for two a user version and multiple user discounts are available. Licensing is a one-time flat fee and there are no subscription or other recurring fees of any kind.
27Labs/Solid Oak Software has been a leading publisher of Internet content management and monitoring software since 1995. Its flagship product, CYBERsitter has been published continuously for over 25 years, and has been the recipient of five PC Magazine Editors' Choice Awards. It publishes several products for Internet security and technical diagnostics.
Contact Information
Brian Milburn, Principal
240391@email4pr.com
https://27labs.com
805-331-9004