SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Non-QM mortgage lender, HomeXpress Mortgage, is proud to announce their new broker portal, X-CONNECT. The new and improved broker portal represents an elegant fin-tech solution to enhance the speed and quality of funding loans.
HomeXpress has long been known for speed, ease, and convenience in the Non-QM mortgage space. Investing in the technology upgrades to X-CONNECT represents a recommitment to these core values. The new X-CONNECT offers a more user-centric and responsive resource to connect approved brokers and account executives during the loan funding process. This includes significant upgrades to the user interface, pricing engine, communication, and funding tools.
Within the portal, brokers can submit Non-QM mortgage lending scenarios, price loans, track loan milestones, communicate securely, and store documents in preparation for loan submission.
Said CEO Kyle Walker, "X-CONNECT allows our broker partners to participate in the loan funding process in ways they had never engaged previously. The new user-centric approach enhances transparency and significantly improves the speed, ease, and convenience we are known to provide."
X-CONNECT will continue to improve with additional planned program enhancements, offering HomeXpress' approved brokers a premier fin-tech solution to their Non-QM mortgage lending needs. Future revisions are expected to significantly enhance and redefine how mortgage brokers engage in the Non-QM mortgage lending process.
Media Contact
Catherine Hess, HomeXpress Mortgage Corp., +1 9495035463, chess@homexmortgage.com
SOURCE HomeXpress Mortgage Corp.