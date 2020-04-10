SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is being felt globally and thousands of Americans have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet and keep a roof over their heads. Homie, a real estate tech disruptor with headquarters in Utah, has partnered with United Ways in Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada to help provide relief to those most impacted by coronavirus through a new Homie Fund. The fund is an ongoing commitment to each of the markets where Homie currently operates. Homie's goal is to contribute $100,000 to support each local community.
"Now more than ever, we feel that it's so important for families to have a place to call home," said Johnny Hanna, Homie co-founder and CEO. "For so many, homes have become workplaces, schools, and shelters to protect us during this pandemic. We are honored to partner with the United Way to help people stay safe and stay home."
This Homie Fund is part of funds set up by local United Ways to assist those impacted by COVID-19. Donations to the Homie Fund will be directed to help people stay in their homes by helping them pay for their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. Homie has seeded the funds with a cash donation and is committing $500 for homes bought or sold with Homie over the next 90 days, depending on the market.
"We know that the economic impacts of this pandemic are just beginning – and that to get through this we will have to work together," said Bill Crim, President and CEO of United Way of Salt Lake. "We're deeply grateful to companies like Homie that have acted so quickly to make sure economically-vulnerable Utahns have the help they need to weather this storm."
"We are incredibly inspired to see the genuine caring spirit of Homie, a company that is new to Las Vegas, as they have stepped up for our community in such an amazing way," said Kyle B. Rahn, United Way of Southern Nevada President and CEO.
"Thank you to Homie for its support of our United for the Valley COVID-19 Fund, and especially for its compassion and commitment to help keep Maricopa County families in their homes," said Carla Vargas Jasa, President and CEO of Valley of the Sun United Way. "During these unprecedented times, Homie's support provides much-needed stability and hope to Valley families who are facing tremendous obstacles."
About Homie
Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and full-service real estate agent support. Homie is the #1 listing brokerage office in the state of Utah and is growing quickly in Arizona and Nevada. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way modern real estate should be. To learn more, visit www.homie.com.
About UWSL
United Way of Salt Lake is working to create long-term change by harnessing the power of nonprofits, government, corporations, and thousands of individuals to work together and solve the most difficult problems we face as a community. Our goal is that every child succeeds, every step of the way. You can be a part of the change and help put #UtahKidsFirst. Learn more at uw.org.
About UWSN
United Way of Southern Nevada unites our community to improve people's lives. We bring donors, volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses together to help children enter school ready to learn, help high school students reach graduation day, and support individuals working to earn a degree or certification, all while creating stability for their families. Together, we step into the ring and invite others to stand with us as a united front against social injustices and forces keeping our community's most vulnerable residents from a good life. We are bold and innovative to solve our toughest problems. Together, we fight for the future of our community – and we will win. Join us at uwsn.org.
About VSUW
Valley of the Sun United Way is celebrating 95 years of meeting the most pressing needs of Maricopa County. Valley of the Sun United Way unifies diverse partners, donors, business supporters, nonprofits, government and faith based communities to build a stronger Valley for us all. United Way and its 90,000 donors, 400 business supporters and 5,000 volunteers fight to break the cycle of poverty by ensuring children and youth succeed, ending hunger and homelessness, and increasing the financial stability of families. Join the fight, visit vsuw.org.