NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honcho, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, today announced that it has rebranded as Fairwords. Led by newly appointed Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Stadler, the name change was driven by discussions with Honcho's customers and partners. Fairwords reflects the values that inspired client interest in and adoption of the company's offerings.
"Our mission is to help purpose-driven companies committed to strong cultures ensure inclusive, compliant and fair communications," said Stadler. "What's interesting is that Fairwords is actually the legal name our founders registered the business as when it was launched. Looking at our mission, this name change feels authentic and special to all of us."
"The decision to rebrand as Fairwords is a strategic and forward-looking one, driven by what we need right now as businesses and a culture," said Fred Shaw, Chief Risk Officer at Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and a member of the Fairwords advisory board. "Cultures are built around how employees speak and interact in the workplace. When those words and actions are in line with culture and compliance standards, workplaces are strong, safe and resilient."
Until recently, while communications protection solutions existed, they fell far short of providing business leaders and their teams with the tools, training and reporting needed to continuously communicate effectively and compliantly — making it impossible to mitigate the $227.5 Billion* in corporate risk that organizations face when they do not get ahead of bullying, harassment or discrimination. Financial services companies and other regulated entities such as oil and gas trading companies face even greater risks because they have additional regulatory obligations overseen by the SEC and FERC with respect to communications.
"Many clients initially retain us to help protect them from those sorts of economic and legal risks and give them the means to prevent damaging communication at their organizations before it happens," said Fairwords CEO Tom Bubeck. "As they do, they are fostering something far more powerful for their organizations, culture and teams. They are using software to train themselves to be more effective communicators and leaders. Our clients know that annual training programs aren't enough for our increasingly digital business world and they're turning to Fairwords for a modern and effective always-on solution."
As Honcho assumes the name Fairwords, it has also updated the brands' look and feel. All new brand elements tether to support, respect and a human connection. Everything from the color palette of neutral cool tones to human-centered photography is used to convey empathy, caring and balance in the business environments the brand helps.
The launch of Fairwords will also be accompanied by an integrated campaign the company is launching to widen awareness of its offerings.
"All cultures and businesses are defined by what the people within them say and do," said Bubeck. "What those leading them may not know is that every individual in their organizations can now access a spell-check like solution and receive the ongoing training they need to help ensure their communications are aligned with their business communication goals. The goal of our launch is to make Fairwords the most recognized name in workplace culture building, compliance and communications guidance and training."
About Fairwords
Fairwords, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, was designed to help great companies committed to strong and resilient cultures to foster inclusive, compliant and fair business communications. Multinational and niche brands who adopt Fairwords can rest assured their teams are armed with the proactive guidance, tools and training they need to master communications and prevent cultural and compliance crises and lawsuits. http://www.fairwords.com
