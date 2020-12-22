- Sparta's AI-enabled software as a service (SaaS) quality management software (QMS) offering will combine with Honeywell Forge - an industry-leading enterprise performance solution - and Experion® Process Knowledge System to significantly enhance value for life sciences customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia - Honeywell will leverage Sparta's technologies to continue to drive global growth and expand into new market segments, including highly regulated verticals, that require advanced process technologies - Sparta's technologies will accelerate Honeywell's breakthrough initiative to further penetrate the life sciences market and strengthen Honeywell's existing portfolio of advanced automation and process control technologies