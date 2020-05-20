ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today launched an integrated set of solutions to help building owners improve the health of their building environments, operate more cleanly and safely, comply with social distancing policies, and help reassure occupants that it is safe to return to the workplace. By integrating air quality, safety and security technologies along with advanced analytics, Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions are designed to help building owners minimize potential risks of contamination and ensure business continuity by monitoring both the building environment and building occupants' behaviors.
Honeywell's new solutions provide building owners with more control over critical health, safety and security factors to encourage sustained compliance with changing building standards, safety guidelines, government-issued regulations and a company's risk management policies. These innovative solutions also provide transparency into a building's health status to its occupants.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the culture of how buildings are managed by making apparent the need to ensure health and well-being in all aspects of our lives," said Vimal Kapur, president and CEO of Honeywell Building Technologies. "Honeywell has developed outcome-based solutions that allow building owners to transparently address how they limit exposure to and the spread of viruses while supporting their business continuity needs in an uncertain environment. We're giving them the data they need to confidently reassure their employees to accelerate their business operations."
Kapur added: "Returning to work after a pandemic will not be returning to business as usual. Occupants will want credible information and increased visibility into how building technology is protecting their health and what has been done to ensure that the buildings they enter are safe. Healthy buildings go beyond just energy efficiency to ensure the health, comfort, confidence and productivity of the people who use them."
Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions are part of a comprehensive effort among Honeywell's businesses to come together to quickly develop solutions that are helping important sectors of the global economy recover. Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions provide a holistic view of a building's health based on key factors such as indoor air quality, occupant flow, personal protection equipment (PPE) analytics, thermal screening, social distancing and sanitation efficacy.
Honeywell's novel #HealthyBuildings Score analytics provide real-time alerts to building owners and operators so they can quickly address non-compliance issues or deal with infection-related incidents. The #HealthyBuildings Score comprises key building health metrics that can be provided to occupants in a simplified view on a dashboard. Healthy Buildings outcomes are powered by Honeywell Forge and monitored via the #HealthyBuildings score.
Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions features two packages – one focused on indoor air quality and another on safety and security.
The Honeywell Healthy Buildings Air Quality package monitors, manages and controls key parameters to create a healthier built environment while still managing energy efficiency. The Air Quality package can:
- Help building owners implement the latest ASHRAE and other local guidelines;
- Manage pressurization, ventilation, temperature and humidity;
- Gauge environmental and occupancy parameters;
- Provide real-time insights on contaminant risk, alerts to change HEPA filters, cleaning and occupant behavior; and
- Control and optimize UV sterilization, air filtration and air composition.
The Honeywell Healthy Buildings Safety & Security package features hardware and software that can help building owners minimize risk by monitoring, detecting and responding to potential issues using integrated security tools. The Safety & Security package can:
- Manage people flow and reporting, people counting, proactive property protection, thermal temperature screening and PPE mask detection;
- Monitor and help sustain compliance with social distancing, space sanitation; and
- Support contact tracing due to potential virus exposure by leveraging advanced video analytics and incident management workflows.
The Honeywell Healthy Buildings solutions can support the needs of any building and features specific solutions for premium commercial buildings, airports, hospitality, healthcare and education sectors. The fully integrated air quality, health, safety and security controls are backed by expert services and remote monitoring support. Customers can also leverage their existing infrastructure, including third-party solutions, to affordably enhance air quality and security outcomes.
Other businesses within Honeywell are introducing innovative new technologies to provide a healthier environment for customers and end users. For example, Honeywell recently announced its ThermoRebellion temperature monitoring solution, which can be rapidly deployed at the entryway of a factory, airport, distribution center, stadium or other commercial buildings to quickly and efficiently identify whether personnel exhibit an elevated facial temperature.
The company has also developed an Environment Control System Health check that allows airlines to quickly use aircraft data and advanced analytics to monitor for and ensure healthy air quality in the cabin. Additionally, it's applying the Honeywell Forge platform to help customers operate their buildings, factories, warehouses, supply chains, and aircraft more efficiently and in ways that promote the health and safety of occupants, workers, and passengers.
Click here for more information on the Honeywell #HealthyBuildings solutions.
About Honeywell Building Technologies
Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is a global business with more than 23,000 employees. HBT creates products, software and technologies found in more than 10 million buildings worldwide. Commercial building owners and occupants use our technologies to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. For more news and information on Honeywell Building Technologies, visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
