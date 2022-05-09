Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that it has selected Honeywell's CT30 XP mobile computer as winner of the "Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The Honeywell CT30 XP Healthcare (HC) mobile computer is an all-purpose tool that helps empower clinicians and caregivers to provide efficient, safe and effective patient care. The CT30 XP HC enables fast, all-day access to comprehensive patient and therapy information; intuitive voice, text and video communications and efficient, and quick scanning along with a familiar consumer-phone-experience.
The CT30 XP HC also offers enhanced performance and productivity over the life of the device. The slim, lightweight design allows the device to easily slip into scrub pockets and be carried throughout a long shift. It is accompanied by a carrying clip to keep the device safe when not in use but easily accessible when needed. Its disinfectant-ready housing is specifically made to withstand the harsh demands of a healthcare environment without compromising the integrity of the device.
"We designed our CT30 mobile computer to be a purpose-built tool for frontline medical workers and other health care professionals to get access to critical information quickly," said Horst Mollik, interim president of Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services business. "We're honored to be recognized among other innovative health care and medical technology innovators in the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards and this demonstrates our commitment to help health care workers as their roles evolve."
The CT30 XP HC is built on the Honeywell Mobility Edge™ platform, a durable, stable and secure foundation for effective, long-lasting solutions. The CT30 XP HC comes with support for WiFi 6 in selected SKUs which increases connection reliability, range and throughput in crowded conditions and provides a better experience in voice and video communications. The device also ensures long-term Android compatibility.
Additionally, the Honeywell 7th-Generation scan engine with patient-friendly LED illumination helps reduce user fatigue while scanning any medium – vials, syringes, IV bags, patient wristbands and more. The full high-definition display (2160 x 1080p) supports modern high-definition software, while the push-to-talk button allows clinicians to communicate effectively. Meanwhile, the 8-megapixel front-facing camera enables digital charting and electronic health records documentation, giving these clinicians access to the patient information at the right time, allowing for faster response times, better collaboration with team members and overall patient satisfaction.
"Healthcare IT leaders who are often challenged with finding a form fit solution for their organization without compromising enterprise manageability, lifecycle, durability or security. Juggling multiple devices across the enterprise introduces time- and cost- intensive complexities - not to mention potential compromise in patient care," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The CT30 XP from Honeywell addresses these challenges head-on, ensuring reliable data access and communications for healthcare mobile workers. Congratulations to the Honeywell team for taking home a well-deserved 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award."
This is the second year in a row MedTech Breakthrough has recognized Honeywell in its "Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device" category as the company picked up the honor for its CT40 HC mobile computer in 2021.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
