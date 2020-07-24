- Delivered $500 Million of Cost Savings in the Quarter; Funded Over $250 Million of Repositioning to Drive Further Savings in Second Half and 2021 - Generated $1.5 Billion of Operating Cash Flow, $1.3 Billion of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Conversion(1) of 140%; Further Strengthened Balance Sheet - Reported Record High Orders and Backlog in Safety and Productivity Solutions Driven by Triple-Digit Growth in Intelligrated and Personal Protective Equipment - Launched Numerous Innovative Healthy Offerings to Address COVID-19-Related Customer Needs