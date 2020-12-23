HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic is not going to stop the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) from sharing festive cheers and the appeal of Hong Kong with the rest of the world. This New Year's Eve (December 31, 2020), for the first time, the HKTB's signature "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will go online. Everyone around the world can join in the celebration wherever they are located using their mobile phones or via computers.
On December 31, the HKTB's website (discoverhongkong.com) and social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube) will begin showing a live countdown clock at 11pm (HKT) and 11:30pm (HKT) respectively. Once the clock strikes midnight, a two-minute video showing Victoria Harbour in all its glory as well as iconic landmarks in Hong Kong will follow, along with festive greetings sending blessings to the world. In addition to ushering in the New Year with people worldwide, it will also send the message that Hong Kong remains vibrant as ever in the New Year.
The HKTB invites the global media to simulcast the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" and spread hopes and joy throughout the world, valid from December 31, 2020 – January 1, 2021:
