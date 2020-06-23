LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies, the platform connecting drivers, towing professionals, and insurers, has partnered with Spiffy, provider of on-demand car care, technology, and vehicle disinfection services and products. The agreement helps insurance providers protect policyholders by ensuring HONK's service provider network has consistent access to EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfection solutions to sanitize their tow trucks on a regular basis with 99.999% effectiveness without causing harm to people or vehicles.
COVID-19 created a run on disinfectant products, making them difficult to find, and many have harsh chemicals that discolor dashboards and seats in tow trucks. The partnership provides HONK's service provider network of over 75,000 vehicles with direct e-commerce access and exclusive discounts at Spiffy's Disinfection Store.
"As a result of the current pandemic, our insurance carrier clients are continually asking us about standards for vehicle cleanliness," said Rochelle Thielen, EVP Partnerships, HONK. "We're proud to respond with this vital partnership, making HONK the first in the roadside industry to enable continuous access to the highest quality professional chemicals that destroy COVID-19 and other pathogens to both our service providers and our insurance clients, for use across all parts of their businesses."
"Spiffy is excited to partner with HONK to disinfect and protect tow vehicles," said Scot Wingo, CEO, Spiffy. "Our solutions help keep drivers safe while ensuring that policyholders are protected during roadside claims, setting HONK and its customers apart."
"We have always maintained a clean fleet of tow trucks but now during the pandemic, it requires an entirely different standard," said Tyler Mortvedt, Central Iowa Towing and Recovery. "Having consistent access to safe, American-made, hospital-grade disinfectant gives us comfort and security, knowing we're keeping our tow operators and customers protected."
About HONK Technologies
HONK's mission is to ensure that vehicle-related problems don't interfere with the things that matter most: getting motorists back on the road and to their final destinations, quickly and safely. HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. HONK Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com
About Spiffy
Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.
Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa, and Washington, DC. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service™ in Baltimore, Fort Myers, and Newark. Customers everywhere can purchase Spiffy disinfection solutions at spiffydisinfectionstore.com.