LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies, the platform connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, has updated its touchless claims mobile roadside assistance app with artificial intelligence (AI) to increase ease-of-use and speed-of-response. New capabilities include a chatbot that keeps customers informed throughout a service interaction while increasing intelligence over time. This enables insurance carriers to receive real-time updates on changes to driver arrival time or consumer location, maximizing transparency and enabling them to optimize the customer experience.
The leading on-demand roadside assistance platform, HONK's network of more than 75,000 towing and roadside assistance service vehicles is used by insurers such as Farmers and Clearcover, along with fleet managers, manufacturers, and consumers for quick, safe dispatch. A proprietary algorithm finds and sends the best-positioned service provider partner available for each job, keeping most response times to 30 minutes or less. As a result, the HONK Partner Network has set a new quality standard for customer satisfaction and performance, averaging 50% faster than AAA and traditional motor clubs. The latest updates make it even easier and faster for stranded motorists to get help, with AI and machine learning enabling live updates. This saves time for both drivers and end users while ensuring end-user safety.
"HONK's AI-powered roadside assistance has modernized a long-standing, necessary function for motorists, providing the insurance industry with an opportunity to innovate," said Corey Brundage, founder and CEO of HONK. "Consumers and carriers alike are looking for the best possible user experience. We offer seamless integration with carriers' own roadside assistance solutions, allowing insurers to take advantage of our latest features."
HONK enables the following touchless claims benefits to carriers and consumers:
- Speed: Requests ensure roadside assistance within 15-30 minutes in most major metros and nationwide coverage
- Reliability: Immediate access to towing, tire change, jump start, fuel delivery, lock-out service, and battery replacement (coming soon)
- Affordability: Free apps shows haggle-free pricing upfront with no membership fees
- Transparency: The Honk Smart Assistant chatbot leverages AI and machine learning to power automated communications, track a caller's exact location along with the service provider's name, number and ETA, and allow end-users to rate level of service
- Efficiency: GPS location dispatching speed sets an industry record, locating the best-positioned service provider in under four minutes
- Coverage: The largest marketplace network of service providers nationwide
- Security and compliance: Service providers meet minimum criteria for safety and quality
"HONK has helped us deliver on our brand promise, resulting in a double-digit increase in our Net Promoter Score (NPS) and significant growth in customer retention," said Bobby Massey, Claims Property Strategy Lead at Farmers Insurance. "HONK plays a key role in enabling us to make good on our strong commitment to the safety and satisfaction of our customers. HONK's driver network size and its leadership in customer satisfaction and performance make HONK an ideal technology partner."
To experience HONK as a policyholder whose carrier uses the HONK platform, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com/explore/2020/honk-roadside-assistance-app/. For further roadside assistance updates and perspectives, follow HONK on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/honk-technologies/.
About HONK Technologies
HONK's mission is to ensure that vehicle-related problems don't interfere with the things that matter most: getting motorists back on the road and to their final destinations, quickly and safely. HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. HONK Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com