SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honor Technology Inc., the world's largest senior care network with the most advanced technology platform, was recognized by Built In as one of the Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Austin. The awards recognize companies of all sizes, scaling from startups to enterprises, and includes both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.
"This award reflects the talents and passions of our employees—from our Care Professionals (Care Pros) to headquarter employees—who are dedicated to creating a better aging experience for older adults and their loved ones, worldwide," said Renee Minnis, Honor's SVP of People. "We continue to focus on further professionalizing the role of the caregiver by offering our Care Pros comprehensive benefits including a competitive 401(k) match. Honor's technology platform creates better human experiences and strengthens the relationship between Care Pro and client. So we're tripling our R&D investment to innovate faster and aggressively recruiting product hires who want to solve hard problems and build with purpose to expand the world's capacity to care."
Honor is a fully distributed team, hiring across the country. Jobseekers looking to grow their career at a company that puts its people first can visit Honor's careers page.
ABOUT HONOR
Honor Technology, Inc. is expanding the world's capacity to care. Founded in 2014, Honor is the world's largest home care network with the most advanced technology platform revolutionizing how society cares for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Honor acquired Home Instead in 2021, and the combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers across 13 countries and meet the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and homeinstead.com.
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely. http://www.builtin.com
Media Contact
Julie Green, Mainland, 3125263996, jgreen@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Honor Technology, Inc.