SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honor Technology Inc., the world's largest senior care network and technology platform, was included on CB Insights' third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event on Wednesday, December 8th.
The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9 billion in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. CB Insights carved out a unique category for Honor as a Home Health Tech company and recognized the company for notable highlights including reaching unicorn status (valued at or above $1B), sizable funding rounds, global representation and securing top VC investors. In October, Honor closed $370 million in financing and was valued at over $1.25 billion.
"Honor is expanding the world's capacity to care by transforming the aging experience for the fast growing senior population, worldwide," said Seth Sternberg, CEO of Honor. "We're thrilled to be recognized for combining tech and high-touch care to deliver better jobs to Care Professionals and better care to older adults. Thanks to our expanded team, including Home Instead, our Care Professionals, and our investors, we've had a tremendous year. And we're excited for the opportunity to create an even better human experience and positively impact even more lives next year and beyond."
ABOUT HONOR
Honor Technology, Inc. is expanding the world's capacity to care. Founded in 2014, Honor is the world's largest home care network with the most advanced technology platform revolutionizing how society cares for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Honor acquired Home Instead in 2021, and the combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers across 13 countries and meet the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, CB Insights allows clients to manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process To learn more, please visit http://www.cbinsights.com.
