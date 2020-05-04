FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced, in recognition of National Correctional Officers & Employees Week (NCOEW), its continued support for the essential officers and staff members that work at correctional facilities.
"During this unprecedented time, correctional officers and employees need our support and deserve our gratitude more than ever," said Deb Alderson, GTL CEO. "Day after day, they keep correctional facilities running smoothly, running efficiently, and running securely. NCOEW shines the spotlight on the professionalism, dedication, and courage showed by correctional officers and staff members. For 2020, GTL is once again offering free training to current customer employees as a way of saying thank you to those who work to create a safe environment that allows incarcerated individuals to focus on rehabilitation and improve their chance at successful reentry."
For 2020, GTL is adding 25 courses to its Learning Management System (LMS) and providing free month-long subscriptions to all current correctional facility customer employees. Facility staff can access these courses between May 4 and June 5. The LMS is at the core of GTL's education solution, delivering the educational content and tracking the results for the inmates and officers taking advantage of GTL's Inmate Education and Professional Staff Training solutions.
"Professional training taken by correctional facility officers and employees provides a long-lasting benefit for correctional systems," said Pelicia Hall, GTL Senior Vice President, Reentry Programs. "Well-trained staff members are happier, less stressed, and less likely to leave their jobs because they are given a clear path to career growth. A stable workforce provides a higher degree of safety and security in facilities, which trickles down to more productive and positive interactions with the incarcerated population. At GTL, we recognize the importance of providing well-rounded solutions for every single person at correctional facilities—those incarcerated, officers, staff, and administration."
National Correctional Officers & Employees Week was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to recognize the difficult and dangerous, though essential, assignment held by the country's correctional officers. GTL is proud to work side-by-side with these dedicated professionals.
