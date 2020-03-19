MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonuit, a leading provider of education analytics and professional learning solutions, has introduced an online meal finder to support education agencies, families, and students during COVID-19 school closures. The website, SchoolMealFinder.com helps students who rely on schools for meal benefits to find their nearest distribution program. The meal finder is available to any education agency in the United States at no cost.
Hoonuit's meal finder utilizes an interactive map and allows users to search by city, zip code, and address to pinpoint the nearest meal site. It provides easily accessible location information, hours of operation, and other pertinent information to users in just a few clicks.
"Twenty-two million children across the country rely on their schools for meals. Families will continue to rely on school food programs to feed their children during the coronavirus pandemic. Hoonuit makes it easy for education agencies to organize and share this important information online and put it in the hands of parents and guardians quickly," said Paul Hesser, CEO at Hoonuit.
"The ability to disseminate the location of our food sites to families across Louisiana has been critical. Hoonuit had our information up and running on SchoolMealFinder.com in short order during an extremely challenging time for our school districts and families. It is my hope that other education agencies will take advantage of this solution," said Jessica Baghian, Assistant State Superintendent at the Louisiana Department of Education.
Hoonuit urges any education agency who believes the meal finder website could help their community get started immediately by filling out this online form.
About Hoonuit
Hoonuit is on a mission to empower educators and communities with knowledge and insights to improve student outcomes. With robust analytics and professional development solutions, Hoonuit is a trusted partner to education agencies of all sizes. Today, we have more than 300 active implementations nationwide and serve over five million students. To learn more, visit http://www.hoonuit.com/.