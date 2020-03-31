MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonuit, a leading provider of data management, analytics, and professional learning solutions in education, announced today its solution was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Data Solution category. Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.
"We are thrilled to unveil the 2020 CODIE Award finalists, the best in education technology," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These exciting innovations are setting the pace to improve outcomes in education for students, educators, and administrators."
Hoonuit provides an end-to-end data management solution with reporting, analytics, and data visualizations all in one. The solution surfaces meaningful data insights and empowers educators to make more informed decisions, optimize processes, and advance teaching and learning. The platform's dashboards visualize complex data and displays insights that allow administrations and educators to support decision-making and institutional growth strategies. Hoonuit also provides the workflows educators need to take meaningful next steps such as integrated intervention management and school improvement tools.
"Hoonuit is honored to be named a SIIA CODiE Awards finalist for Best Data Solution," said Paul Hesser, CEO of Hoonuit. "Our team understands the complex challenges educators face and we are committed to delivering the absolute best solutions to help school districts and education agencies improve student outcomes. It has been gratifying to see our district partners make incredible gains toward their accountability objectives, college and career readiness goals, and the early identification of students at-risk."
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration May 19, 2020.
Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists.
About Hoonuit
Hoonuit is on a mission to empower educators and communities with knowledge and insights to improve student outcomes. With robust analytics and professional development solutions, Hoonuit is a trusted partner to education agencies of all sizes. Today, we have more than 300 active implementations nationwide and serve over five million students. To learn more, visit http://www.hoonuit.com/.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.