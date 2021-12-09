WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces that Hope for Justice has selected them as their fundraising marketing agency of record in the U.S. Altus Marketing will work together with Hope for Justice to launch a U.S.-based direct response fundraising program designed to maximize donor growth through strategic insights with creative innovation backed by superior data and analytics. A U.S. donor footprint will be built through the use of both direct mail and digital channels.
Founded in 2008, Hope for Justice has been pursuing their mission to bring an end to modern slavery by preventing exploitation, rescuing victims, restoring lives and reforming society.
"Altus Marketing is inspired by Hope for Justice's vision to live in a world free from slavery and their belief that freedom is worth the fight. We are honored to join with them in their efforts to prevent exploitation and end the scourge of human slavery both globally and right here at home in the U.S.," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "As a team of nationally recognized experts in fundraising innovation, Altus combines industry expertise with core values that match Hope for Justice's worldwide mission. This combination ensures that fundraising is more than a business transaction. It is a life saved, a child rescued and human trafficking ended – a common goal to achieve in partnership together."
Altus Marketing's strategic insights and creative innovation will help Hope for Justice create transformational growth to further their impact on the men, women and children they serve. Altus is working with SimioCloud and Experian to identify the best audiences for Hope for Justice donor growth.
"Hope for Justice exists to bring an end to modern slavery and change lives," said Tim Nelson. chief executive officer at Hope for Justice. "With the support of Altus Marketing, we will be able to locate and build relationships with like-minded donors in the U.S. to fund our efforts to locate, free and restore lives impacted by human trafficking both in the states and abroad."
Learn more about Altus Marketing's direct marketing solutions at altusmktg.com.
About Hope for Justice
Hope for Justice is an international nonprofit whose mission is to bring an end to modern slavery by preventing exploitation, rescuing victims, restoring lives and reforming society. The vision is to one day live in a world free from slavery. Across five continents, Hope for Justice operates a proven multidisciplinary model to prevent, rescue, restore and reform. The organization's biggest expansion focus right now is in the U.S., and it also has locations in the U.K., Norway, Cambodia, Uganda, Ethiopia and Australia.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
