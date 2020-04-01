ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #HopefromHome, a first-of-its-kind multi-platform digital fundraising event, is set to take place on April 7, World Health Day, to help fight the impacts of COVID-19. The digital fundraiser will bring together entertainers, CEOs, influencers, gamers, streamers and the public across a range of platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. Throughout the day, participants will watch inspiring stories and videos about the heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic, hear about important prevention measures, and be invited to donate to relief funds that will address the health, food insecurity, educational and economic challenges resulting from the virus.
All funds raised from the #HopefromHome event will be equally distributed between United Way Worldwide; the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation; and Comic Relief US's Red Nose Day, whose collective work is more critical than ever in the face of the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
"During this unprecedented time, we know that many people are at home and looking for ways to help," said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO, United Way Worldwide. "We are excited to partner with other nonprofits and organizations that are actively fighting against COVID-19 to bring people greater hope and help communities around the world."
All donations from #HopefromHome will be made using technology provided by Tiltify, the most popular charity fundraising platform for content creators and livestreams. Tiltify enables streamers to get involved and donate on whichever platform they use most frequently to connect with their audiences.
"The global challenge of COVID-19 is testing us in ways we never thought imaginable," said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. "But it is clear we will only get through this unprecedented moment by coming together. Through #HopefromHome, communities around the world will unite to share in a moment of hope and to support health workers on the frontlines of the global COVID-19 response."
"COVID-19 has touched all of our lives in an unprecedented way, but we must not forget that during a crisis such as this, it is the vulnerable children among us who suffer the most," said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US. "This unique digital streaming event provides a platform for Red Nose Day to join these other dedicated organizations and individuals to drive engagement and raise life-changing funds for children in need. We are honored to be a part of #HopefromHome."
In addition to watching and engaging with content about the work of the organizations benefitting from the livestream event, participants will be encouraged to share their own positive stories that inspire people to act responsibly during this urgent health crisis. The livestream will begin at 10:00 AM/EST on Tuesday, April 7th at https://hopefromhome.tiltify.com, and it will run for 12 hours. Viewers should use #HopeFromHome to engage on all social platforms.
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privatelyfunded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.
About the United Nations Foundation
The UN Foundation brings together the ideas, people, and resources the United Nations needs to drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. To support the work of the World Health Organization (WHO), an agency of the UN, in its global work on COVID-19, UN Foundation helped launch the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that has raised more than $100 million in less than two weeks for lifesaving work around the world. Learn more about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at www.covid19responsefund.org. Learn more about the UN Foundation at www.unfoundation.org. Follow @unfoundation on Twitter and Instagram, and @United Nations Foundation on Facebook.
About Red Nose Day
Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign's founding in 1988.
Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised $200 million to date to positively impact nearly 25 million children. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
