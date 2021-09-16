CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmarterTravel, a Kendall Square-based travel company, announces a name change from Hopjump, as well as the closing of a $9.5 million Series B round. The funding will allow the Company to hire key staff and build new travel products.
"We're very excited about this funding and the opportunities it gives us," said Jordan Staab, CEO, SmarterTravel. "We are already the go-to source of information for more than 7 million people, intelligently streamlining their access to information that helps them travel safer, stay more informed, and save money. By Q122 we intend to expand on relationships with our members and be the best way to book a hotel on the internet."
Most travel websites are built to create anxiety during the booking process so that customers are pressed to book immediately. SmarterTravel's access to proprietary AI fixes that by giving customers the information they need as well as the best discounts available, at a moment when it's never been more important to be an informed traveler.
The Series B round is led by Link Ventures, with Second Alpha and existing investors also participating in the round.
"We invested in SmarterTravel because they are the smartest D2C acquisition and data science minds in Cambridge, and they have a plan to disrupt the disjointed consumer experience we all know today," said Lisa Dolan, Managing Director, Link Ventures. "Most travel companies have focused on last-minute or discount travel. SmarterTravel is focused on optimizing the lifetime value of their customers and also offering the cheapest prices; this will be achieved with higher engagement, retention and cross-sells."
In 2020, Hopjump acquired eight travel properties from TripAdvisor, among them SmarterTravel, Airfarewatchdog, Family Vacation Critic, and Oyster. "SmarterTravel is our core purpose as a business and we are excited that our name change very clearly represents what we stand for," added Staab. "The SmarterTravel family of websites is the premium source of information on how, where and when to travel."
SmarterTravel is a digital marketing company and leading provider of personalized travel recommendations and targeted travel content to US consumers. The Company's proprietary algorithms go beyond keyword search to provide a high-performance marketing channel to reach both consumer and business travelers. The SmarterTravel family of websites includes: Smartertravel.com, airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, familyvacationcritic.com, oyster.com, onetime.com and whattopack.com.
