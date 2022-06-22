McFarland now in consideration for Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards
LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HopSkipDrive is excited to announce that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) named our Co-founder and CEO Joanna McFarland as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Joanna McFarland based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
McFarland says, "I'm incredibly honored to accept this award on behalf of HopSkipDrive. At HopSkipDrive, we know the difference between struggle and success is the ability to show up. I am so proud of this team who shows up every day to give thousands of kids across this country the opportunity learn and grow, and thousands of CareDrivers the opportunity to earn a safe and flexible income."
HopSkipDrive is a safe youth transportation solution founded by McFarland and two other mothers with a vision of creating opportunity for all through mobility. Beginning their service in the Greater Los Angeles area, the company now operates in 20 major markets in 11 states. HopSkipDrive partners with school districts, counties and nonprofit organizations to arrange transportation for students — often youth in foster care, youth with special needs or youth experiencing homelessness — and older adults.
As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, McFarland will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as Jessica Alba, Christopher Gavigan, Sean Kane and Brian Lee of The Honest Company, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company and Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia.
About HopSkipDrive
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in providing safe, dependable youth transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.
Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has helped 13,000 schools and currently operates in 20 major markets in 11 states and Washington, D.C. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.
