LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HopSkipDrive has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.
This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole — ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.
In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories. HopSkipDrive has earned the standing of No. 5 in the transportation category.
HopSkipDrive is the innovative school transportation solution of choice for schools and districts. By optimizing routes, helping to maximize all transportation assets, introducing a new driver supply, and solving for critical nationwide school bus driver shortages, HopSkipDrive is reinventing school transportation and ensuring equitable access to education. Currently partnered with more than 300 school districts across the country, HopSkipDrive also provides an opportunity for independent contractors to earn money in a safe and flexible way while making a difference in their community and supporting green initiatives.
HopSkipDrive Co-founder and CEO, Joanna McFarland, says, "We are incredibly honored to be included on Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. HopSkipDrive's mission is to create opportunity for all through mobility, and we do that every day by fixing a broken system — traditional school transportation — with technology-powered transportation optimization. We're proud that we make a difference in the lives of children across the country by enabling access to educational opportunities."
HopSkipDrive also plays a vital role in the electrification of student transportation: its CareDriver vehicle network significantly outperforms regular passenger vehicles in the progression to zero-emission. While less than 2% of vehicles in the U.S. are hybrid or EV, 19% of CareDriver vehicles are hybrid or EV. In Seattle, one of HopSkipDrive's largest markets, 40% of CareDriver vehicles are hybrid or EV.
In 2021, HopSkipDrive raised $25M in Series C funding from Energy Impact Partners, Keyframe Capital, FirstMark Capital and 1776 Ventures. The company's growth in 2021 was further evidenced by more than 100 new school district contracts and four new market launches: Spokane, WA; Milwaukee and Madison, WI; and Austin, TX.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
About HopSkipDrive
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovative, safe school transportation solution. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility, while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.
Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has expanded to eight states and D.C., and 18 major markets. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have driven 1.4M+ Riders over 20M+ safe miles, helping 13K schools. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.
