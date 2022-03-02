MIAMI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELO Digital Office USA, enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today that ELO Business Partner Ovitas has implemented the ELO ECM Suite for document and content management at Hopsteiner. As a leading provider of high-quality hops to brewers worldwide, Hopsteiner uses ELO to automate document management across business-critical areas spanning finance, accounting, procurement, and operations.
"Hopsteiner takes great pride in its international reputation as a leading supplier of quality hops," said Kevin Jones, Hopsteiner system developer who led the ELO implementation project. "We deploy advanced technologies that will give our staff the right information at the right time so that we can meet and exceed customer expectations. ELO gives us a modern platform that serves as a centralized hub for all our document management needs. It eliminates manual, error-prone processes and gives us a future-proof document management system that easily digitalizes and modernizes business processes in accounting, contract management, and purchasing."
Out-of-the-box Intelligent ERP Integration
Key to the ELO implementation was Ovitas i-Link for ELO, an intelligent web service that synchronizes master data between Hopsteiner's Microsoft NAV ERP system and ELO. With i-Link, documents such as ERP-generated PDF invoices are automatically routed to ELO; documents can be added directly into ELO by scanning AP invoices or using ELO barcode automation. Out of the box, i-Link integrates with ELO, mapping customer, vendor, and other master data from the NAV ERP system, automating and streamlining activities including:
- Vendor AP Approval: i-Link pulls master vendor and PO data from the ERP system, enabling AP to reconcile bills with POs easily and route approvals to the right people in the right departments.
- Customer Invoice Management: i-Link imports and files invoices generated by the ERP system and uses the ELO record-keeping functions to apply company retention schedule(s) automatically.
- Quote Management: Creates and revises quotes in ELO. When customers approve quotes, a sales workflow pushes data to the ERP system converting the quote to an invoice.
- Sales Support: Customer data and invoice information are synchronized, allowing non-accounting staff to view pertinent customer data.
- eSignature with DocuSign: Integration between i-Link and DocuSign allows users to view and manage existing contracts, create new contracts, and send them for signature -- all in ELO.
"ELO provides Hopsteiner with end-to-end business process automation that will fuel business transparency today and into the future," said Szilvia Horvath, president and CEO of ELO Digital Office USA. "Moreover, we're proud to have business partners such as Ovitas, which have the knowledge, expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction that ensures successful ELO implementations and smooth digital transformations."
About ELO Digital Office USA
ELO Digital Office USA provides innovative digital content management solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries throughout the Americas. The ELO ECM Suite gives businesses an electronic and secure way to easily capture, archive, and manage business documents and information – both paper-based and digital. A subsidiary of ELO Digital Office GmbH (founded in 1998), ELO USA is headquartered in Miami, FL and is part of a network of global ELO offices throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Visit ELO USA. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Hopsteiner
Hopsteiner is a vertically integrated global hops supplier dedicated to delivering the finest hops and hops products available. Founded in 1845, Hopsteiner is a sixth-generation grower that continues to advance the industry as of the foremost international hop growing, breeding, trading, and processing firms in the world. Hopsteiner ships hops globally and partners with breweries of all sizes, offering unique hop varieties and innovative hop products designed to enhance flavor, aroma, consistency, and flexibility for brewing and beyond. Visit Hopsteiner. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Ovitas
Headquartered in the route 128 technology corridor in Burlington, Massachusetts, Ovitas is a leading ELO Business Partner specializing in document management (DMS), enterprise content management (ECM), and component content management (CCM/DITA) solutions. Ovitas serves companies and governmental agencies throughout North and South America and Europe. Visit Ovitas. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
