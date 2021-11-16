AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizen Labs announces the publication of its first ever eBook titled "What is Blockchain? - An easy-to-understand guide that simplifies the basics of blockchain." The book, authored by Horizen co-founder and team lead Rob Viglione and collaborators, is designed to provide a top-line overview of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in 30 minutes or less.
"Awareness of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is growing rapidly, and these concepts are often explained in very technical terms," Viglione said. "What is Blockchain is written in a conversational tone designed to make it easy for people to grasp the basics of the technology and understand its use in everyday life."
Viglione, who previously taught blockchain basic courses, enlisted the help of educators Jonathan Teplitsky and Joyce Pavia Hanson to develop a unique interactive book. Each chapter includes a brief quiz that readers can take to test their knowledge. The final chapter quiz reviews the entire book's contents. Readers who complete the quiz can email Horizen and receive free ZEN cryptocurrency to help them practice the transaction process.
"Quizzes not only help people test their knowledge, they also are a proven way to help people retain the material they just learned," Viglione said. "By giving readers free ZEN, we're also providing practical experience which will help them put their newly-found knowledge to use."
What is Blockchain? is the first in a series of educational eBooks planned by publisher Horizen Academy, the educational arm of Horizen.
"We have created the Horizen Academy for the central purpose of sharing our knowledge and passion for blockchain technology and cryptocurrency with everyone – no matter their skill level," said Horizen Growth Director and educator Jonathan Teplitsky.
"We conducted a survey of books on blockchain and found a need to present the material in terms that would resonate with most people," said Joyce Pavia Hanson, educator and co-author of What is Blockchain? "It's a top-line summary of what you need to know to take advantage of the many benefits that blockchain offers."
What is Blockchain? is available from a variety of eBook outlets, including Amazon's Kindle, Barnes and Noble, Apple, and more.
About Horizen
Launched in 2017, Horizen is the zero-knowledge-enabled network of blockchains powered by the largest node system. Horizen offers best-in-class tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains with the level of flexibility unmatched by others. By building on Horizen, developers have the freedom to fully customize their blockchains including consensus type, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. For more information, visit horizen.io.
