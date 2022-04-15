US regional carrier Horizon Air begins implementing dentCHECK as part of its fleet maintenance activities.
CONSTANCE, Germany and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Air, a leading regional carrier in the western US, has begun using dentCHECK to enhance the efficiency and quality of its aircraft damage-mapping and reporting activities.
"With dentCHECK, Horizon is able to quickly and accurately map dents and release aircraft back into the operation safely", said Archie Vega, Director of Line Maintenance at Horizon Air. "dentCHECK allows us to quickly assess and map dents in a fraction of the time it would take to hand map. This will advance our capability into the future as we start to expand dentCHECK use to other Horizon maintenance locations."
"We are delighted to welcome Horizon Air to 8tree's growing base of dentCHECK customers", said Arun Chhabra, CEO, 8tree. "Horizon joins the rapidly growing global aviation community of more than three dozen airlines, MROs and OEMs who rely on dentCHECK for verifiable end-to-end digital damage-mapping and reporting, across a wide variety of commercial, cargo, business and defense aircraft. We look forward to empowering Horizon's maintenance operations and having them experience 8tree's exceptional customer service."
dentCHECK is the world's only handheld-portable, completely wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated AR that is purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry. It is now used by the world's leading commercial, cargo and defense MROs. Delivering real-time 'go/no-go' answers at the push of a single-button, the tool significantly reduces damage-mapping and reporting times, compared to traditional manual methods that use depth-gauges and straight-edges.
Approved and recognized by all major aerospace OEMs (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer), dentCHECK is used by the world's leading airlines/MROs for fast and accurate damage-mapping and SRM-compliant multi-dent reporting. When compared to traditional inspection methods, dentCHECK delivers a 90% gain in efficiency and 35x better measurement consistency.
OEM-acceptance has led to widespread adoption of dentCHECK amongst airlines/MROs. Detailed case-studies from easyJet, Delta TechOps and TAP-M&E, as well as news from Lufthansa Technik, Kalitta Air, Aeromexico, Airbus' Flightline, DHL-Express and Zeppelin, demonstrate that dentCHECK drastically reduces inspection and reporting times by up to 90%. This shortens aircraft Turn-around-Time (TaT), which further reduces lost revenues and very directly improves operational efficiency for airlines. dentCHECK enhances safety through an improved understanding of airframe reliability.
About 8tree
"Precision 3D measurement as simple as taking a photo"
With this vision in mind, 8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with instantly actionable precise measurements, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.
About Horizon Air
Horizon Air is US regional airline that operates a fleet of 62 aircraft, comprising DeHavilland Dash-8 and Embraer E175. The fleet will grow up to 71 aircraft with the addition of 9 more E175 by October 2022. Horizon serves 45 destinations across Canada and the US, and employs over 4000 employees. Horizon is part of the Alaska Airlines Group
